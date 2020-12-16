Television actor Surbhi Chandna often impresses her fans with her unique sartorial choices, besides her acting finesse. Recently, she took to social media and shared a series of pictures of herself in a gorgeous traditional attire through her official Instagram handle. The star opted for a stylish strappy blouse with the saree while posing in an outdoor location for the shoot. So, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about Naagin actor Surbhi Chandna's photos on the photo-sharing platform. Check out:

Surbhi Chandna looks dreamy in 'the Colors Borrowed from the Sea'

Surbhi Chandna took to Instagram and shared a carousel post through her official handle on December 16, 2020, Wednesday. She dropped a series of pictures of herself in a sky-blue saree, featuring her well-toned midriff. The actor paired her attire with polka dot design with a strappy satin blouse. She accessorised her outfit with golden bangles, matching earrings, and a neckpiece. To round off the look, Chandna kept her straightened hair loose and opted for nude makeup.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Surbhi Chandna wrote about her look and the colour of her outfit. She called herself 'Dreamy' in the same. The Naagin actor penned, “Looking Dreamy in the Colors Borrowed from the Sea”. Check out Surbhi Chandna's Instagram photos below:

Also read: Surbhi Chandna Flaunts Her 'Naagin' Look, Says 'Not The One For Neon Colours'

Also read: Kirti Kulhari Shares Her 'understated Happiness' As She Travels To Dharamshala

Responses to Surbhi Chandna's Instagram post

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Surbhi Chandna garnered several likes and comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the actor shared their response to the snaps. They called her 'drop-dead gorgeous' and 'beautiful'. Meanwhile, many among them took to the comment section and, expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, firecrackers, sparkle, fire, crown, and diamonds, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Surbhi Chandna's photos that you must check out right away:

Also read: Surbhi Chandna Shares Sizzling Stills From 'Naagin 5' Sets, Fan Say 'I'm Dead'

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra Urges His Fans To Watch THIS Movie On Netflix

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.