Television actor Surbhi Chandna, in an interview, had opened up about trying to experiment with her work. From playing a bubbly girl in Ishqbaaaz, to a doctor in Sanjivani 2, she has done a wide range of roles over the years. Speaking about her new show Naagin 5, the actor expressed that it was the fantasy world she had never tapped into. Chandna also talked about how it happened. Read on to know more details about the whole story here:

Surbhi Chandna talks about experimenting with her work and the roles she takes up

In an interview with Biz Asia Live, Surbhi Chandna recalled receiving a call a few months before. She spoke about being unsure if she would be able to do the role. The actor added that she and Balaji had been trying to collaborate for a long time, either on TV or digital platforms. She said how every actor wanted to tick off Balaji on their wish list. So, when she got the call, Chandna became unsure if she was the right person for the character. Besides considering it a huge responsibility on her shoulders for the brand, the star was excited about the show.

Surbhi Chandna spoke about dealing with internet trolls. She expressed not reading all of them and urging them to maintain things for her fun, happy, peaceful nature in life. However, the star added that they used to bother her earlier. But during this time, Chandna explained how some people would say good and bad things, and no one can do anything about it as they were entitled to their opinion. Similarly, she added that no one could stop her from saying anything.

Surbhi Chandna with Naagin 5 cast

Chandna also shared her experience of working with established stars like Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra. She called herself 'the new one' in the industry. The actor expressed how they would impart a lot of knowledge to her. Surbhi Chandna concluded by saying that it was a happy team and they had just begun, so gradually they would get comfortable with everyone.

