'Naagin 5' Star Surbhi Chandna Has Fun Shooting With Sister At Home Amid New Year Holiday

Naagin 5 actor Surbhi Chandna recently shared a streak of BTS videos from her shoot diaries at home during her Christmas holidays with sister Pranavi Chandna. In the video clips shared by Surbhi on her Instagram stories, the 31-year-old is seen getting into a fun banter with Pranavi and asked fans to share their opinion on whether she has put on some 'Holiday Fat'. The sister duo also shelled out major sibling goals to fans as they shared a selfie flashing their captivating smiles at the camera from the photoshoot.

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna Talks About Experimenting With Her Work And The Roles She Takes Up

Surbhi gives fans a sneak-peek into a fun banter with sister Pranavi

Yesterday, i.e. December 29, 2020, television actor Surbhi Chandna's sister Pranavi planned a home photoshoot for the Ishqbaaz actor amidst her Christmas holidays. Thus, Surbhi, who is currently a part of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5, shared a bunch of videos to give fans a peek into her shoot diaries and her sister's 'Manager Giri'. In the videos shared by Surbhi on Instagram, the actor looked nothing less than ravishing in a black shimmery outfit with a full-fledged makeup look.

Also Read | Dheeraj Dhoopar's Birthday Made Special By Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal's Wishes

The Sanjivani actor is heard saying, "I think my holiday is not over and this woman (Pranavi) plans back-to-back shoots". The sister duo then decided to pull each other's leg as Surbhi added, "You didn't even let me enjoy my holiday and you've planned back-to-back shoots. You can't be so mean in life".

In her response, Pranavi jokingly said, "I think you should be thankful in fact". Later, Pranavi also gave her actor sister a peck on her cheek as they revealed meeting after a long time.

Check out the videos below:

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna Looks Dreamy In 'the Colors Borrowed From The Sea'

Furthermore, the sibling duo also had one important question each to ask their fans. While Pranavi flaunted her brand new hairdo and asked fans about their suggestion regarding the same, sister Surbhi wanted to know whether she has put on weight during her Christmas holidays. In the video, the Naagin 5 actor is heard asking, "Do you think I've put on weight? holiday fat? This is going to be my question to everyone on set when I resume work tomorrow".

Take a look:

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna Shares Sizzling Stills From 'Naagin 5' Sets, Fan Say 'I'm Dead'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.