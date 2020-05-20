Surbhi Chandna, Erica F & Other Actors Who Are Flaunting Their Supple Skin Amidst Lockdown

People often constantly dabble into new skincare products and techniques that promise miracles on their skin. But some of our TV actors feel that these techniques actually don’t matter until you are following a basic skincare routine. Most of the popular TV personalities like Surbhi Chandna, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani and Erica Fernandez are finding this lockdown as the best time to flaunt their supple skin. Check out the posts shared by them-

Also read | Surbhi Chandna's Latest Insta Caption To Leave Her Fans In Splits

TV actors flaunting their supple and radiant skin

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna recently posted this video of secret food for her superb skin. Have a look at this post and get inspired by Surbhi Chandna’s healthy skin secret food recipe.

Foods for Super Skin - Buttermilk with a twist !

For a healthy skin please incorporate Buttermilk - Masala Chaas in your diet .. i have all my life drank Chaas and will keep doing so

SCs Special Buttermilk Ingredients and Benefits explained in the video -

Ajwain (Carrom Seeds )

Hing - (Asafoetida )

Roasted Jeera Powder ( Cumin )

Chia Seeds - My Magic Ingredient

Black and Himalayan Pink Salt Mix

Fresh Mint & Coriander Leaves and some crushed Mint Powder

Jar & Whisker

Also Sorry i can be messy sometimes too 😂 also you can work on your arms when you whisk your ButterMilk 🤭 #foodvlogger #recipes

Just have a look at Surbhi Chandna and her radiant and glowing skin that she is showing off in this picture.

Also read | Surbhi Chandna, Erica Fernandez & Divyanka Tripathi's Vacay Pics Will Make You Miss Yours

Erica Fernandez

Erica Fernandez is giving major skincare goals among all the TV actors. Her Instagram is filled with her beautiful poses and radiant skincare pictures that will surely inspire you. Have a glance at Erica Fernandez’ glowing skin that she is flaunting to her fans through these amazing pics. See pics here.

Its never too late to be happy and its all upto you and no one else .

#ericafernandes #ejf #smile #instapic #selfphotography

Morning vibes ☺️

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagram is fully-packed with her no-makeup looks. Her no-makeup looks are far prettier than her make-up looks and it has been proved by her recent Instagram posts. Have a look at her lockdown skincare routine posts from her Instagram and get inspired.

Quarantining with #myself ♥️

#stayhome

#staysafe

#gocorona

#lockdown2020

Also read | Surbhi Chandna's Best Instagram Captions That You Just Have To Take A Look At; Read Here

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani is also one of the cutest TV actors in today's time. Check out these Anita Hassanandani Instagram pictures in which she looks very charming and attractive as she shows off her radiant skin-

Also read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Actor Erica Fernandes' Stunning Belly Dance Is A Must Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.