'Sanjivani' Star Surbhi Chandna Expresses Her Hate For Dieting; Have A Look

Popular television personality Surbhi Chandna is known among her fans for her stint in Ishaqbaaz as Annika. Currently, she is working in the daily soap Sanjivani which is much loved by fans. Recently, Surbhi Chandna was seen complaining about dieting.

Taking to Instagram, Surbhi Chandna posted a picture of herself. The picture features Surbhi Chandna making a painful expression. The diva seems so fed up of her dieting schedule that she wrote “Why the hell do I have to diet?” alongside the picture. The Sanjivani actor looks very annoyed in the picture.

Have a look at Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram story here:

Surbhi Chandna can be seen sporting a gorgeous floral dress. She accessorised her look with a watch and statement rings. Wavy hair left open completes this elegant look of Surbhi Chandna.

Surbhi Chandna’s professional front

On the work front, Surbhi Chandna is currently seen in the daily soap Sanjivani. The show recently took a 3-year-leap in its plot. Along with this, it also welcomed a new entrant Gaurav Chopra. Not only their on-screen chemistry but also Surbhi Chandna and Gaurav Chopra’s off-screen banter is much loved by fans.

Sanjivani is a medical drama television show that airs on Star Plus. The daily soap is bankrolled by Alchemy Films. Sanjivani features Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna and Gaurav Chopra in pivotal roles. The plot of the series revolves around the life of Dr Ishani and Dr Siddhant who are completely different personalities. The show portrays their struggle to deny their attraction towards each other.

