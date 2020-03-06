Surbhi Chandna Takes Home Some Happy Memories From Her Last Day On The Sets Of 'Sanjivani'

Rumour mills were abuzz with the news of the Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, and Gaurav Chopra starrer Sanjivani to be going off-air soon. However, the makers of the show confirmed about the same, much to the disappointment of the fans. The makers reportedly further confirmed that the medical drama would be going off-air on March 13, 2020.

However, amidst the disappointment, the show also managed to attain a considerable amount of acclaim due to the unique plot and the realistic performances. The cast of the show also seems to be making some happy memories from their last day of the shoot. One of them is Surbhi Chandna who recently finished shooting on her last day on the sets of the show.

Surbhi Chandna shared some lovely videos with the crew of the show

But Surbhi made the most of her time while shooting for her last episode as she shared some lovely videos with some of the crew members of the show. It was truly a sweet gesture of Surbhi Chandna to appreciate the hard work of the crew members of the show on her last day on the sets. Some of the members of the crew with whom she shared the videos included Rakesh Malhotra, Smit Mahadik, and Abhijit Das. Surbhi Chandna also shared a beautiful picture with her co-star Gaurav Chopra. Check out the pictures and the videos.

Surbhi Chandna looks lovely in bridal attire in the videos

Surbhi Chandna can also be seen looking beautiful in the videos as she is all dolled up in bridal attire. The Ishqbaaaz actor has also opted for a radiant makeup and gorgeous accessories to complete the whole look. Are you going to miss Surbhi Chandna as Dr Ishani on Sajivani 2? Let us know in the comments section.

