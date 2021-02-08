Surbhi Chandna Flaunts Her Beauty In A Red Thigh-high Slit Gown, Leaves Fans In Awe

Surbhi Chandna is known for shelling out major fashion goals to her fans. Recently, she shared multiple pictures for her latest photoshoot on Instagram that left her fans in awe. She flaunted her beauty in a red gown and added a random caption to her post. Fans have flooded her comments section and the picture has gone viral in no time. Read ahead to know more about Surbhi Chandna's latest post.

Surbhi Chandna's Instagram post

In the post, Surbhi can be seen posing in a red thigh-high slit gown with a black belt on her waist. She opted for black flat belly sandals. Her hair was curled and left loose while she paired her look with a neckpiece and few rings. Surbhi opted for the glam makeup and her look created a storm on the internet. She captioned her post by writing, "Aaj Khichdi Banau Ya Pulao." Fans and celebrity friends took to the comments section to shower love on Surbhi. Have a look at what fans had to say below.

Earlier, Surbhi shared a post with her friend and co-actor Sharad Malhotra from the sets of Naagin 5. In the picture, Sharad can be seen holding Surbhi in his arms. The duo flaunted their bright smiles while posing for the camera. Surbhi was seen in a black and white saree with a white blouse whereas Sharad wore a grey t-shirt and a black jacket paired with black jeans and black shoes. She captioned her post urging her fans to watch the finale of Naagin 5. In her caption, she also mentioned that the picture was an off-screen moment.

Surbhi Chandna made her television debut in 2009 with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah by playing the role of Sweety. Later, she was seen in Star Plus's Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi..Meri Bhabhi. In 2014, she played the role of a deaf and mute woman in Qubool Hai.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film Bobby Jasoos. Later, for more than 2 years, she played the role of Annika in Star Plus's Ishqbaaaz opposite Nakuul Mehta. She received critical acclaim for her role and also received several awards for the same. After Ishqbaaaz she was seen in Sanjivani and Naagin 5.

