Surbhi Chandna Shares A Post On Food; Captions It 'i Live To Eat'

Actor Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram to share some important information about her food habits in a recent Instagram post. The actor shared a candid capture as a table full of food lay in front of her, and she devoured it. Scroll down to take a look at the post and what she has to say in her quirky caption.

Surbhi Chandna says ‘I live to EAT’

Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram today on December 7, 2020, to tell her fans and followers about her love for food. She posted a candid picture of her as several dishes were kept on the table in front of her and she enjoyed every bite. The post was addressed to those who say that the actor does not eat.

She wrote with the pictures, “For the Ones who think I don’t eat I DOOOOOOO and i live to EAT” followed by a heart emoji and the hashtags #aboutlastnight and #caughtcandid. The post has a 108k likes so far and a series of comments by her fans. Take a look here.

Surbhi Chandna’s recent awards win

Chandna recently grabbed two awards in one day on November 25, both for her performance in Naagin 5. She won the Gold Glam & Style Awards 2020 for the Hot – Stepper female and the DadaSaheb Phalke Icon Award Films 2020 for Best Actress. She wrote gratitude messages for both her wins on her Instagram, for the latter she wrote, “Another Big One for Last Night was for Best Actress - Naagin 5 at the Biggest DadaSaheb Phalke Icon Award Films 2020. For this one I only have @ektarkapoor to THANK. The Kind of Trust you have shown in me with the show that is the most closest to your heart it only makes me never want to fail you. This is a SWEET win for the ENTIRE Cast- Crew -Writers - Creatives- Stylist - Fans and everybody attached with #naagin5 in the most difficult times this year has shown us… Grateful Always”.

