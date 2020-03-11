These Surbhi Chandna Pastel Outfits Are Ideal For Stepping Out This Summer! See Pictures

Surbhi Chandna is a popular television actor. She is widely known for her role as Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaz. Chandna marked her Bollywood debut with 2014 film Bobby Jasoos starring Vidya Balan and Ali Fazal in the lead roles.

Besides her skilful acting, Surbhi Chandna is famous for her impeccable sartorial choices. The Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah actor is also an internet sensation today. The actor has many Instagram followers and posts many pictures in order to keep fans updated. Here are all her pastel outfits to take style inspiration from-

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna Surely Knows How To Click Best Selfies | Check Out Her Posts

Surbhi Chandna’s best pastel colour outfits

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna Inspires Her Fans To Stay Fit With These Workout Videos!

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna Starrer Ishqbaaz's Best #Shivika Moments That Fans Still Can't Get Over

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna Shares A BTS Video Of How She Aced The "Mirchi Khane Wala Scene"; WATCH

On the work front

Surbhi Chandna is a part of the famous daily soap, Sanjivani. The show airs on Star Plus at 9:00 pm. In the show, Surbhi Chandna portrays the role of Dr Ishani Arora, opposite Namit Khanna.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.