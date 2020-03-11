These Surbhi Chandna Pastel Outfits Are Ideal For Stepping Out This Summer! See Pictures

Surbhi Chandna is a popular television actor. She is widely known for her role as Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaz. Chandna marked her Bollywood debut with 2014 film Bobby Jasoos starring Vidya Balan and Ali Fazal in the lead roles.
Besides her skilful acting, Surbhi Chandna is famous for her impeccable sartorial choices. The Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah actor is also an internet sensation today. The actor has many Instagram followers and posts many pictures in order to keep fans updated. Here are all her pastel outfits to take style inspiration from-
Today for a #brandshoot wearing lavender palazzo pants and blouse by @livafashionin Styled by @shrushti_216 Heels - @zara Makeup & Hair by the lovely @charlottewang_hmua Managed by @pranavichandna #sundaydoneright Doggie Giving his facing from the back 🐶 Love to you @avanisoni18
Hard Work should be rewarded by good food .. memory to this picture, i starved so i could look like this which is not advisable and hogged post this shoot which is not advisable too.. your body needs balance and continuous control on your food habits and tongue ..so yeh tha aaj ka GYAN #wednesdaywisdom
Great Chatty Evening at the @iwmbuzz Television Summit in association with @barcindia . Thankyou for having me on the panel and considering me one amongst NEW-AGE Role Models. It is my duty as an Artist and i will do whatever i can in my capacity to inspire & guide Talent of all ages towards their passion for Art . Stylish Stylist - @shrushti_216 Outfit - wearing @gauriandnainika from @stage3social Dolled Up - @afreen_makeupartist Tresses - Neelam Earings - @bellofox Bracelet - @rimayu07 Managed by - @pranavichandna Nadi Thankyou Darling @nadiiaamalik
Surbhi Chandna is a part of the famous daily soap, Sanjivani. The show airs on Star Plus at 9:00 pm. In the show, Surbhi Chandna portrays the role of Dr Ishani Arora, opposite Namit Khanna.
