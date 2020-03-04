Surbhi Chandna's Zumba Dance Videos Will Inspire Her Fans To Get In Shape; Watch

Popular television actor Surbhi Chandna is currently winning many hearts for her role in the medical drama, Sanjivani. The actor essays the role of the feisty Dr. Ishani in the show and wins hearts with her strong chemistry with co-star, Namit Khanna. Surbhi Chandna is not only excelling at acting but is also appreciated for her stunning fashion looks and love for fitness. Listed below are some of Surbhi Chandna's Zumba dance videos that will make you feel the blues.

Surbhi Chandna's Zumba dance videos will make you feel the blues

Television actress Surbhi Chandna's Instagram showcases her love for Zumba. The actress admits how after pilates, Zumba is the next big thing in her life and how she absolutely loves it. The fast-paced dance workout is Surbhi's go-to option when thinking of losing some weight. The actress shows us her killer dance moves in many of her videos. Surbhi's fashion and fitness posts have sent her fans in a frenzy as they try different ways to look like her.

