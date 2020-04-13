Surbhi Chandna Is Obsessing Over THIS Actor From 'Gossip Girl'

Many people are binge-watching their favourite shows amid the Coronavirus lockdown. And it is not surprising to see the stars of the television industry go on a Netlfix spree. Speaking of which, Sanjivani 2 actor Surbhi Chandna is currently obsessing over the super hit web series- Gossip Girl and totally loves Ed Westwick from the show.

Surbhi Chandna's Instagram is a paradise for many who love her quirky outings. On Sunday night, the Ishqbaaz actor took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of how she is passing time while binge-watching famous shows on Netflix amid COVID-19 quarantine. Taking to her IG story, Surbhi Chandna shared a picture of Ed Westwick, who plays the role of Chuck Bass in the very famous series titled Gossip Girl alongside Blake Lively and others. The caption says, "Pretty late to the party but currently obsessing over Gossip Girl and this man Chuck Bass I cannot stop drooling over-- Ed Westwick". Check out Surbhi Chandna's Instagram story here.

Meanwhile, Surbhi Chandna surely misses grooming amid Coronavirus lockdown. The actor has shared a slew of pictures in which she is seen doing a classy hairdo and wearing glittery makeup at home. In the caption, Surbhi says, "Let's Get Dressed And Do NOTHING". Chandna, who is known for her bold eye makeup looks, left fans in the awe of her shimmery makeup. Many fans dropped comments on her on-point makeup game.

