From Hugs To Pouts, Surbhi Jyoti & Barun Sobti’s Throwback Pics That Define Cuteness

Surbhi Jyoti and Barun Sobti shared screen space in Tanhaiyan, an exclusive Hotstar originals romantic web series released on the occasion of Valentine's in 2017. Starring Barun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti in lead roles, the series includes 9 episodes of about 20 minutes each. The duo's overwhelming on-screen chemistry and magical romance left many fans' swooning. Not to miss their off-screen pictures on social media that stormed the internet. Here's a look at Surbhi and Barun's photos that speaks volumes of their adorable bond.

Surbhi Jyoti & Barun Sobti's adorable photos

Here, Surbhi Jyoti gives a glimpse of how good she is at taking selfies. She then promises fans to show how Barun Sobti deals with the camera. Check out their pics here.

Also Read | Surbhi Jyoti & other TV celebs who made headlines for their styles choices this week

Here, Barun Sobti clicks numerous selfies with Surbhi. Interestingly, Barun, who is a lesser camera person, fails miserably at clicking pictures. Most of the snaps turned out to be a blur, while just one appeared to be a crisp selfie shot. In the caption, Jyoti says, 'I had to hold my pout forever to get one good photo'.

Also Read | Barun Sobti Has Been A Part Of Some Evergreen Shows | Here Is The List

Not to miss how Surbhi Jyoti is all cushy behind Barun Sobti, as she poses with the latter for a super-cute selfie on the sets of Tanhaiyan. Fans in huge numbers dropped comments on Meera and Haider's off-screen photos. The duo's wide smiles define all the happiness they shared on sets.

Here's a sneak peek into Surbhi Jyoti and Barun Sobti's B&W series of photographs. From their warm bear hugs to cute clingy pictures together, the duo surely showcases their amazing amicable bond here. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Surbhi revealed that she did not know Barun when the cast informed her she had to share the screen with him, but later on, they shared the best bond on the sets.

Also Read | Surbhi Jyoti's favourite food and other lesser-known facts about the 'Naagin 4' actor

Also Read | Nia Sharma & Surbhi Jyoti's Adorable Bond With Senior 'Naagin' Anita Hassanandani

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.