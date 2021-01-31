Why Surbhi Chandna's Mother Asks Her To 'marry A South Indian'? Read Details

Surbhi Chandna, who made her debut in 2009 with SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, opened up on her mother's views on marriage. In one of the interviews with India Forums, the TV actor talked about her favourite pass time and then spoke about marriage. Read further to know more about Surbhi's ideal partner.

Also Read: When Surbhi Chandna gave hilarious response to an interviewer about her 'useless talents'

Surbhi Chandna's marriage

In the interview from 2019, a question was asked about one food that Surbhi can eat every day. She excitedly replied Idli Sambhar and that she can eat it every day. She added that she can have it during breakfast and probably all day. She further added that she loves Rasam Chawal as well. She continued that her mother always tells her that she should marry a South Indian because she loves the cuisine and that she will get it every day.

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna reveals her plans for Lohri; talks about what food she 'relishes'

While she was getting candid in the interview, she was asked about the dish that her mother makes which she loves. The actor answered that her mother cooks Sindhi Curry, Rajma and that she loves Rasam that her mother makes. She also pointed out that her mother can't cook Idli Sambhar properly. She further discussed her mother's passion for becoming a chef and that she is experimenting with different cuisines. Surbhi enjoys the pizza that her mother makes. Watch the interview here.

Surbhi Chandna's videos

Surbhi is quite active on social media and is often seen sharing videos from the set. Earlier, she shared a video where she is wearing an orange saree and is dancing to the famous song, Bheegi Bheegi Raton Me. Check it out.

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna's 'Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein' dance video stuns her fans

Surbhi Chandna's TV shows

In 2013, Surbhi portrayed the role of Suzanne in Star Plus's Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi. Later on, she became the part of Zee TV's Qubool Hai. She went on to play the lead role of Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaz from 2016–2018 which brought her in limelight. Later, after winning the audience's hearts as Ishani in Sanjivani, Surbhi Chandna is currently a part of Colors TV's Naagin 5. She also made her debut in films with Bobby Jasoos where she played Aamna Khan.

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna 'ditched super sexy sarees for a change' and flaunts a new 'Naagin' avatar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.