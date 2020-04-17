Surbhi Chandna Looks Simply Breathtaking In Her Latest Quarantine Look; See Pics

Every single day since the lockdown has begun, television actor Surbhi Chandna has motivated her fans and admirers to stay safe and indoors. The gorgeous actor, who rose to fame with Ishqbaaz, is counted amongst the most popular faces of the small screen. She is best known for her performances Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaz, and Sanjivani.

From preparing delicious food to enjoying a solo quarantine coffee, Surbhi Chandna has shown us different ways of keeping our spirits high during the quarantine. The Sanjivani star recently took her Instagram to share some stunning pictures of her and captioned it interestingly amid her quarantine stay. Let us take a look:

Surbhi Chandna shows how to slay your quarantine look

It seems to like Asia's Fifth Sexiest Woman sure knows how to live up to that title in the most rendering way possible. In the current situation wherein one can see numerous celebs posting videos and photos of how bored they are at home during the lockdown, Surbhi Chandna is truly enjoying her quarantine to the fullest.

In this Surbhi Chandna's Instagram picture, the Qubool Hai actor is truly making heads turns. She simply looks ravishing in this golden coloured thigh-high slit halter neck dress.

In this Surbhi Chandna's Instagram pic, the Qubool Hai actor looks nothing short of a dream. From her uber-chic dress to the messy hairdo, everything looks just in place.

But what drew our attention the most is the caption of her Instagram post. She wrote:

System Currently Under Quarantine

For makeup, S Chandna wore nude matte lipstick. She completed her eye look with shimmery purple eyeshadow and lots of mascara. Her highlighted cheekbones and pink blush are accentuating her breathtaking quarantine look to a major extent.

Source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

