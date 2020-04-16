Surbhi Chandna Shows How Enjoy Coffee Date At Home During Quarantine

Television actor Surbhi Chandna, who is currently enjoying her quarantine at home, keeps posting some stunning pictures of her on Instagram. Best known for her performances Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaz, Sanjivan, Surbhi Chandna is known for alluring style and charming personality. She is also counted amongst the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women and enjoys the 5th spot.

The Ishqbaaz actor recently took her Insta account to share how one can enjoy a coffee date at the comfort of your home, during the quarantine period. Since the entire nation is under lockdown, a coffee date at home sounds fun. Let's take a Surbhi Chandna's Instagram video and learn.

Surbhi Chandna's amusing quarantine coffee date

The video starts by Surbhi Chandna talking about the importance of staying at home amid the COVID-19 scare. One can see Surbhi wearing a gorgeous white crop top with relaxed bellbottom denim and a pair of bronze flats. But what draws one's attention to the post more, is her messy side braids hairdo with different hair ribbons in fluorescent shades pink and neon.

The Sanjivani actor then talks about the possibility of a coffee date at home. What we see next is something quite interesting. Surbhi Chandna takes us to her balcony, wherein the entire coffee date setup is. She can be seen sipping a cup of hot turmeric water while watching her favourite TV show on an iPad.

The gorgeous actor looked absolutely breathtaking in the video. We are not only impressed with her coffee date idea during quarantine but also the fact, she chose to sit in the open air to get a feel as if she's somewhere outside, can add to one's list of things you can do during the quarantine.

Source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

