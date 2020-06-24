Director Abhijit Das On 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3' Cast And Why 'Sanjivani 2' Failed

In an exclusive interview with Republic world, director Abhijit Das spoke about the show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3. Abhijit Das spoke about his experience directing Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 as well as working with the trio, Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, and Gurdip Punjj.

Apart from Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3, Abhijit Das also spoke about his previous show Sanjivani, which was revived after 18 years. He spoke about why he feels that the show failed to leave a lasting impression on the audiences.

Abhijit Das talks about Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3

Working with Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 cast

Abhijit Das stated that the lead actor of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3, Ronit Roy is the 'golden boy' of the television industry. He added that although he hasn't worked with him, the director had heard a lot about him.

Abhijit Das confessed, "I had heard a lot about him and people had told me how difficult he is to work with. And they were right. But what they didn't tell me was that he is such a powerhouse of talent. He isn't difficult to work with, he is intimidating. He is a stickler for details, for logic and preparation. He gets upset if the team isn't prepared. Mediocrity irks him and he is vocal about it. Maybe a bit too much but that helped me push the limits on the show. If I wasn't prepared for a scene, Ronit would give hell. And I feel it's justified''.

Abhijit Das said that Mona Singh's character has evolved in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3. He stated, "Mona is a delight, she has fun in her scenes, she surrendered to being the new Ananya this season. Not the meek lover anymore." Abhijit also stated that this isn't the first time he was working with Gurdip Punjj. This is the director and actor duo's third collaboration.

While talking about Gurdip, Das mentioned her to be 'the warmest actor' he has worked with. He added that she is 'the most cooperative and the most vivacious'. Aditi Vasudev was the new entry this season as the twisted Amaira. Abhijit said that he had directed her earlier as a young Asha Bhonsle in Meri Awaaz Hi Meri Pehchaan Hai along with Amrita Rao.

He said, "She is natural and she is innately sexy. Not the conventional beauty but something mysterious. She came on board at the last moment and we didn't have much time to work on the character. We both found Amaira as we went along. It was an amazing journey."

Abhijit Das talks about Sanjivani

Abhijit Das mentioned that despite being quite similar to Sanjivani 1, the latest season of Sanjivani failed to impress the audience as much.

Elaborating which, he said, "Sanjivani was created almost 18 years back by Siddharth Malhotra, who also created and produced season 2. He brought back Gurdip and Mohnish Bahl from season 1 and gave it a whole new plot this time. It became younger and grittier. Today the audience wants a faster pace. More drama and more action. Even if it's a family drama, it should be very over the top. Sanjivani wasn't that. Siddharth could have sold his soul and done that, but he chose not to. It's art. Somewhere it fails business''.

