Surbhi Chandna Reveals That Her Resolution For 2021 Is 'No Double Chins For Red Carpet'

Surbhi Chandna’s resolution for 2021 is "no double chin for red carpet", revealed the television actor in her latest Instagram post. The Naagin 5 star recently made headlines after she took home the 'Most Popular Actress' award from the 20th ITA Awards. A couple of days ago, she penned a heartfelt note on Instagram about her big win at the award show by sharing a couple of pictures of herself, posing with her award. Now, Surbhi has flaunted her custom-made asymmetrical gown by designer Rudraksh Dwivedi in a streak of pictures and had netizens as well as her celebrity pals gushing over them.

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna Answers Fan's Question On Twitter About Resenting Sidharth Shukla

Surbhi Chandna's photos from ITA Awards are all things gorgeous

Some of the most celebrated stars of Indian television and the OTT world were honoured at the 20th ITA Awards on February 14, 2021, in Mumbai. However, one of the few actors who stole the limelight at the award show was Surbhi Chandna as she bagged one of the most prestigious awards of them all. The Sanjivani star won the 'Most Popular Actress' award for her performance in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5.

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna Wins Big At The ITA 2020, Fans Say 'you Deserve All The Love'

On the night of the award ceremony, Surbhi graced the red carpet in a dramatic black and pink gown by Rudraksh Dwivedi, which had cut-out details. Her stylist, Natashaa Bothra, paired her elaborate gown with statement diamond earrings by The Amethyst Store and kept her accessories minimal to let the gown do the talking. In terms of her makeup, Surbhi opted for a nude look with smokey eyes and pink lips and rounded it off with a messy hairdo tied in a bun. Earlier today, sharing a streak of pictures from her photoshoot ahead of attending the awards' night, she jokingly wrote, "No Double Chins for Red Carpet Please 2021 Resolution".

Check out Surbhi Chandna's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna Stuns In An Indo-western Ensemble & Reveals Why 'Aaj Khichdi Banani Padegi'

Meanwhile, soon after winning the prestigious award at the 20th ITA Awards, Surbhi penned an emotional note to express how it made her Valentine's Day special. Sharing pictures of herself with her award, she wrote, "This night has to be one of the Most Special Nights in a long time. It was a Valentine Date with the Indian Television Awards 2020. When you aren’t expecting winning since you know all the contenders everyone out there in the category is soo deserving."

Take a look:

Also Read | Surbhi Jyoti Asks Fans Whether The Definition Of Love Has Changed In New Video: Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.