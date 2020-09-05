Surbhi Chandna Shares ‘Naagin 5’ Spoiler, Says She Is ‘excited’ To Perform A Tandaav

The supernatural fantasy thriller, Naagin 5 has created a huge buzz among fans. Naagin 5 actor Surbhi Chandna plays the lead role in the supernatural fantasy thriller. Recently, the actor took to Twitter to share a spoiler for her show Naagin 5.

Surbhi Chandna in Naagin 5:

Surbhi said that she was going to perform a Tandav in Naagin 5’s upcoming episode. In the video, Surbhi also said that she was extremely excited to perform the Tandav. The video featured the actor in her costume. While the actor wore dark make-up, her look was completed with a maang teeka. Check out Surbhi Chandna’s tweet here:

About Naagin 5

Naagin is a supernatural fantasy thriller that is produced by Ekta Kapoor. Naagin 5 also features actor Hina Khan in the lead role. Hina Khan in Naagin 5 features as a shape-shifting serpent. The Naagin 5 cast also includes actors Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra. While Sharad Malhotra plays a ‘Cheel’ reincarnation, Mohit plays the role of the Hriday Naag in Naagin 5.

Surbhi Chandna's Instagram

Naagin 5 actor Surbhi Chandna is quite active on Instagram. Further, she also enjoys a huge fan-following on the photo-sharing platform. As of date, Surbhi has about 2.7 million followers on Instagram.

Surbhi has actively promoted her supernatural fantasy thriller, Naagin 5. Further, she often shares teasers for the show on her social media handles. Last week, the actor shared a glimpse of her upcoming episode which hinted at the antagonist’s ulterior motives. Surbhi Chandna captioned the post as, “@colorstv Bani ke saamne aane wala hai uske ateet ka sach! Kya woh uski asliyat ko apna paayegi? Dekhiye #Naagin5 mein, aaj raat 8 baje sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot”. You can check out Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram post here:

On the work front

Surbhi Chandna made her acting debut with the television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor is known for her role in television shows Ishqbaaaz, Sanjivani, Dil Boley Oberoi and several others. Further, the actor has also made an appearance in the Bollywood film, Bobby Jasoos. The comedy-drama starred actor Vidya Balan in the lead role.

Source: Surbhi Chandna's Instagram & Twitter

