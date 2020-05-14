'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': This Episode Features Disha 'Daya' Vakani's Father

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the oldest shows of the Indian television industry. Several shows have come and gone, but Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the audience for about 12 years now. The show aired in the year 2008 and is still as popular as it was before.

Not just the show but the popular characters Jethalal and Daya have also become a popular name in every household. However, Disha Vakani who plays the role of Dayaben has been missing from the show since a very long time. Actor Disha Vakani went on maternity leave about two years ago and has still not made a comeback. But an interesting piece of news regarding Disha Vakani's father is making rounds on the internet. According to media reports, Disha Vakani's father has also featured on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Reportedly, Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's real-life parents were also a part of one of the episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Reportedly, Dayaben's father essayed the role of Champaklal Gada's friend Mavji Bhai Chheda. On the show, Disha Vakani's father Bhim Vakani featured in the episode where Bagha created a problem in Jathalal's life. Jethalal Gada asked Bagha to give ₹50,000 to Bhide as society maintenance and a pressure cooker was supposed to be sent over to Mavji Bhai's place as a wedding gift for his son. But instead, Bagha gave ₹50,000 to Mavji Bhai and a pressure cooker to Bhide.

While Dayaben's absence is felt on the show, her brother Sundarlal continues impressing the audience. Several fans may not be aware that Mayur Vakani who plays the role of Sundarlal on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is Disha Vakani's sibling.

In case you are not able to recollect Mavji Bhai Chheda, watch full episode here

Disha Vakani made a cameo on the show in February. Dayaben's fans were able to see the actor as she interacted with her family via video call on the show. Watch the video here.

