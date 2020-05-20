Surbhi Chandna's Beautiful Posts That Prove She's A Mumma's Girl, See Pics

Surbhi Chandna since the beginning of the lockdown has been an avid and active Instagram user. She keeps on posting lots of pictures and new posts for her followers to be updated about her daily. The gorgeous Television actor keeps on suggesting her followers with new ideas of making their quarantine less tedious. From inspiring fitness workout videos to cooking recipes, Surbhi Chandna keeps helping her mother in the kitchen. Surbhi Chandna is a family girl judging by her Insta posts, seems especially close to her mother.

Surbhi Chandna's beautiful posts with her mom

Here is an amazing post of Surbhi Chandna with her Mom and also the other family members. It is just a perfect picture that shows her bond the family

Picture Perfect Na ?

Fake Lockdown Smiles 😂 #lockdowndiaries

Surbhi Chandna’s beautiful post on Mother’s Day was well appreciated by fans. She captioned the pic saying that each day is Mother’s Day and she is a very lucky girl to have her mother in her life. Have a look at this adorable post.

Roz Hi Mothers Day - Meri Lucky Mummy 😹 #happymothersday Love you Amo @shashi_cp

This is a video post posted by Surbhi Chandna on her Instagram with her mom in which she is chitchatting with her. She believes that her mom is a superwoman and being with her she forgets all her worries. Have a look at the video in which Surbhi Chandna is jamming with mom and showing off her singing skills.

Another Round with Meri Maa

This woman is my superwoman

Tried jamming with her and the little decent singing skills I possess comes from mother india shash @shashi_cp

Forgetting all the worries and just being in the moment is what I enjoyed the most here ♥️ #stayhome #staysafe #weareinthistogether

Batao aap sab iss waqt ke saath kya kuch kar rahe hai ?

Surbhi Chandna can be seen helping her mom in the kitchen. Her caption is filled some amazing lines for her mom and her cooking skills. Surbhi Chandna says that her mom is usually struggling almost every day making all her favourite healthy food to ensure that she is fed well at work or post-shoot and now is the time for her to make her mother feel special

When i enter the kitchen to help Mum after longg

South -indian food is my Life and here shash is making my favourite on my request and i plan to surprise her .. help her while she makes those soft fluffy idlis from her home-made batter.. these times will always be special since i am doing something I haven’t in a very long time.. spending this beautiful moment with my amo @shashi_cp

She’s usually struggling almost everyday making all my fav healthy food to ensure i am fed well at work or post shoot and now is the time to make it special for the fam #letsmakethemostofit #timewithfamily

Shot by - my talented dadu @chandnacp

Here is another post of Surbhi Chandna and her mom which is just adorable, See the post here-

Sexie MaMa 🧚🏻‍♀️ @shashi_cp #starparivaarawards2018bts

