Surbhi Chandna's 'Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein' Dance Video Stuns Her Fans

Surbhi Chandna is an avid social media user and loves creating content for the same. The actor, who is currently shooting for her ongoing television show Naagin 5, often heads to her social media pages to interact with her fans and share several videos of her short and fun performances. Recently, Surbhi flaunted her Bollywood side as she danced away to Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein in one of her Instagram reels videos.

Surbhi Chandna's Bheegi Bheegi Performance

On January 22, 2021, Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram page to share an adorable performance of hers on the beautiful and timeless song Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein. The actor looked stunning in her gorgeous ethnic attire as she shook her leg in the video. She was seen wearing a sheer orange saree which she paired with a multicoloured blouse and matching orange and golden bangles. She also rocked a beautiful pair of golden earrings with her look.

Surbhi Chandna's fans usually take no time in gushing about her beauty and talent. Similarly, followers were quick to compliment the actor about her performance and how great she looked in the video. While some flooded her comments section with loads of heart, fire and heart-eyes emojis, a few others wrote about how pretty she was and said her smile brightens up their days. Some of them even called her a queen. The reels video has now crossed over 1,40,000 likes and has over 2000 comments from Surbhi's friends and followers.

Surbhi Chandna's photos

Surbhi Chandna frequently takes to her Instagram to share several stunning photos of herself. Not too long ago, the actor shared one of the most recent looks from her current television show Naagin 5 and fans could not contain their excitement. Not only did her fans showered her with good wishes and compliments but her friends from the industry also reacted affectionately to the post. Actors and industry friends like Arjit Taneja, Heli Daruwala and even Surbhi's current co-actor, Sharad Malhotra, were some prominent faces who were seen commenting very sweet things.

Surbhi Chandna's Instagram

Surbhi Chandna's personality comes off as an extremely bubbly and jolly one through her Instagram posts. The actor exudes confidence, poise and grace through her exceptionally beautiful photos. Even her videos have a lot of fun and happy elements, which is why we are not at all surprised by the constant outpouring of love that she receives.

