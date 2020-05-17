Surbhi Jyoti’s Pictures That Will Give Virtual Tour Of Sydney, Australia

Surbhi Jyoti is a well-known face in the Indian television industry. She has repeatedly shown her fans how versatile she is, by playing roles like Zoya in Qubool Hai and Bela in Naagin 3. Along with being an actor, Surbhi Jyoti is also an internet sensation. Having 4.5 million followers on her official social media handle, Surbhi never fails to keep them entertained. Surbhi Jyoti is a travelholic and she makes sure to keep fans updated and entertained by posting her travel pictures on her social media. Here are the pictures that Surbhi Jyoti posted from her trip, that will give you a virtual tour of Sydney, Australia. Read ahead to know more-

Surbhi Jyoti’s pictures that will give a virtual tour of Sydney

This is a picture from when Surbhi Jyoti visited Bondi Beach, the Pacific Ocean in Sydney, Australia. The actor has worn a maroon top with white floral print all over it, tucked inside white hot-shorts. She has left her hair open, giving them a messy look and applied nude makeup.

Also Read | Surbhi Jyoti's Shares A Great Bond With Her Colleagues & These Pictures Are Proof

Candid pictures of Surbhi Jyoti roaming on the streets of Sydney, Australia. She has worn loose and faded black pants with a blue sweatshirt. She has worn white colour shoes. She has left her hair open, giving them a messy look and applied nude makeup.

Also Read | Times When Surbhi Jyoti Expressed Her Feelings With Some Beautiful Shayaris

This is a picture of Surbhi Jyoti sitting at Darling Harbour, Sydney, Australia. The actor has worn loose and faded black pants with a blue sweatshirt. She has worn white colour shoes. She has left her hair open, giving them a messy look and applied nude makeup.

Also Read | Surbhi Jyoti And Anusha Dandekar In Stunning Boyfriend Denim Looks

A picture of Surbhi Jyoti from Hyde Park, Sydney, Australia. She has worn a baby-pink shirt, tucked inside a long and frill skirt of the same colour, with black colour polka dots printed all over it. She has worn flats and left her hair open, giving them a messy look. She has applied nude makeup.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar, Surbhi Jyoti & Alia Bhatt Show How To Rock Gowns Like A Pro

A picture of Surbhi Jyoti sitting on a bench in the streets of Sydney, Australia. She has worn light blue denim ripped jeans and a white shirt with red and black hearts printed on it. She had carried a red colour small sling bag and worn white shoes. She has left her hair open, giving them a messy look and applied nude makeup.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.