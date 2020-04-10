Surbhi Jyoti's Favourite Food And Other Lesser-known Facts About The 'Naagin 4' Actor

Surbhi Jyoti aka Bela from Naagin 3 is one of the most popular Hindi television actors. She has repeatedly shown her fans how versatile she is. For instance, her roles as Zoya and Bela can be taken as examples of her versatility. Other than this, she has inspired many people to follow her unique fashion sense effortlessly. Her very minimalistic yet elegant kind of fashion has always been her forte. Here are some lesser-known facts about Naagin 4 actor Surbhi Jyoti.

Lesser-known facts about Naagin 4 actor Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti started her career with a Punjabi film. She has worked in films like Raula Pai Gaya, Kudi Punjab Di, & Munde Patiala De. It also reported that she was a radio jockey in Punjab before becoming an actor. Surbhi Jyoti is a great orator and she has reportedly won National Debate Championship thrice, and two out of three times she spoke on women empowerment.

Before Surbhi Jyoti become a TV actor, she also worked as a theatre actor for around three years. Surbhi Jyoti has a great bond with other daily soap actors likes Surbhi Chandna, Ridhi Dogra and Asha Negi. Surbhi Jyoti played five different roles in her debut TV show Qubool Hai. Surbhi Jyoti's dream man, according to a media portal, is a mix of Australian actors Chris Hemsworth and Hugh Jackman. Surbhi Jyoti reportedly loves rajma chawal but hates pizza, which is unusual as pizza is one of the most loved fast-food items in the world. Surbhi Jyoti as also reportedly revealed that she would have been a teacher had she not become an actor. It is reported that she loves teaching kids.

