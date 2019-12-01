Barun Sobti Has Been A Part Of Some Evergreen Shows | Here Is The List

Barun Sobti is an Indian television star. He has been a part of some great and evergreen daily soaps. Barun is a very well-known and popular face in the television industry today. He started his acting career with Star Plus’s Shraddha (2009) and hasn’t looked back since. Here are some of his best shows:

Barun Sobti best shows

Dill Mill Gaye (2007)

In the year 2010, Barun Sobti became a part of the most popular show of the time, Dill Mill Gaye. He played the role of Dr. Raj Singh in the show. The show featured Karan Singh Grover, Mohnish Bahl, Shilpa Anand / Sukriti Kandpal / Jennifer Winget, in lead roles. Dill Mill Gaye is directed by Nissar Parvez, and Barun played a supporting role in the show. The plot of the show revolved around young aspiring medical interns who join Sanjeevani hospital in hopes of becoming the best doctors. They go through many trials and tribulations as they try to manage their professional and personal lives.

Also Read | Tamasha Completes Four Years | Twitterati Shows Their Love For The Film

Baat Hamari Pakki Hai (2010)

Barun Sobti played the role of Sharan Jaiswal in Baat Hamari Pakki Hai. The lead star cast of the show included Barun Sobti, Ankita Sharma, and Karan Wahi. Set in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, the plot of Baat Hamari Pakki Hai revolved around the story of Sachi, an orphan who lives with her Mama and Mami, and Shravan, a businessman's youngest son. Sachi is an obedient and family-oriented girl. She believes that whatever her elders decide is for her best. After being rejected by many boys and their families, Sachi's marriage becomes the only agenda in her Mami's life. Each time a prospective groom arrives, Sachi is displayed and goes through the humiliation of being displayed and rejection time and again, till one day Shravan walks into her life and fills it with joy. Due to a series of misunderstandings, Sachi's "rishta" is fixed with Shravan but this joy also proves to be short-lived as Sachi realises that Shravan loves someone else. The story explores the journey of a rich spoilt brat, Shravan, finding love in Sachi, and becoming a responsible and caring husband.

Also Read | Gauahar Khan Breaks The Internet With Her Blue Two-piece Pantsuit

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon (2011)

Barun Sobti played the role of Arnav Singh Raizada in the show. The lead cast of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon was Barun Sobti, Sanaya Irani, and Daljeet Kaur. The plot of the show revolved around Arnav, a wealthy business tycoon, who decides to ruin Khushi's reputation after he thinks she sabotaged one of his events. Meanwhile, Khushi quietly suffers for the crimes she didn't commit. The show gained immense popularity and became the top show of the channel at the time.

Also Read | Krystle D'Souza: When The Fittrat Actor Stunned In Ethnic Outfits

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 (2017)

Barun Sobti played the role of Advay Singh Raizada in the show. Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon featured Barun Sobti, Shivani Tomar, and Smriti Khanna in lead characters. The plot of the show revolved around Advay Singh Raizada and Chandni Narayan Vashishth's intense love story of revenge and redemption.

Also Read | Bipasha Basu's Special Day Surprise From Husband Karan Singh Grover Is All Things Love

The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family (2018)

The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family is a web-series on the platform, ALT Balaji. Barun plays the role of Samar in the show. The plot of the show revolves around General Vikramjeet Ranaut who settles down for a quiet and happy life with his family in his ancestral home, after an accident during border duty. When his estranged brother and sister-in-law return after eight years, things spiral out of control.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.