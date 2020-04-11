The Debate
Surbhi Jyoti & Other TV Celebs Who Made Headlines For Their Styles Choices This Week

Television News

Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma & other TV celebs made the headlines this week for their style choices. Read more to know about the fashion recap of this week

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
Surbhi Jyoti

Television actors not only charm the audiences with their acting chops, but also their impeccable fashion sense. Here is a look at some of the TV celebs like Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma and Erica Fernandes who madeheadlines for their fashion choices this week.

Surbhi Jyoti

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most popular TV celebs who has a massive following on social media. The actor recently posted a picture from one of her photoshoots on her Instagram. Surbhi Jyoti looked stunning in her yellow striped jumpsuit. Surbhi Jyoti posed with a poker face in this oversized striped jumpsuit.

Also Read | When Surbhi Jyoti Flirted With 'MasterChef' Contestant; Watch Throwback Video

Nia Sharma

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nia Sharma took to her Instagram to share this amazing picture of hers in which she is seen in a monochrome look. Nia Sharma opted for a white shirt top and black shorts. She completed her look with black knee-length boots. Nia Sharma accessorised her look with tinted sunglasses and an oversized handbag.

Also Read | When Nia Sharma & Surbhi Jyoti Wore Their Hair In Thick, Beachy Waves; See Pics

Erica Fernandes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Erica Fernandes looked ravishing in this throwback picture. In the picture, she is seen rocking winterwear as she is sitting in front of a furnace. Erica Fernandes opted for mid-calf boots with fur trim and she accessorised her look with a crossbody bag.

Also Read | Erica Fernandes Turns Chef During Lockown; Finds Cooking To Be 'therapeutic'

Also Read | 'Naagin 4' Makers To Cast 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' Actor Aalisha Panwar After Rashami Desai?

Aalisha Panwar

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aalisha Panwar looked at her casual best in the picture. She posted the picture on her Instagram in which she is seen holding a lamp. She opted for a casual pink off-shoulder top.

 

 

First Published:
