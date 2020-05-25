From Eid Celebrations To Workout Sessions, Here's How Hina Khan's Weekend Looked, See Pics

From looking elegant in vibrant outfits to posting pictures of her pre-celebration workout sessions, Hina Khan did it all during this Eid weekend. The actor is quite popular for giving us major fashion goals. The diva has a distinctive sense of fashion and often makes bold style statements.

Hina Khan's Instagram is full of aesthetic posts. The actor, on various occasions, has posted several photos of herself. She also celebrated Eid this weekend. Let's take a look at what Hina Khan did during this weekend. Below are photos from Hina Khan's Instagram of her Eid celebration.

The actor posted this photo of herself in a pink athleisure outfit on her Instagram. She wrote "Meet me at the Barre..

No no I mean for #BarrePilates🤪 Coz the best hour of the day is at the Barre". No wonder the actor stays fit all the time and gives us major body goals as well.

"hey", wrote the actor while she posted this photo of herself in full glam look. Hina Khan always looks impeccable and stunning with or without makeup. The actor is also known for embracing different styles. Check out more photos from Hina Khan's Instagram below.

Hina looks slick and fit in this photo. "You earn your Body", she wrote on her Instagram as she posted the picture. This is her Ramadan workout as she indicated. The actor is getting ready for Eid 2020 in this one.

Khan posted this photo on her Instagram a day ago. In this photo, she is sporting the no-makeup look and looks as elegant and flawless. Hina Khan looks dreamy in these photos as she poses in a sky blue coloured outfit.

The actor wishes her fans Eid Mubarak as she poses in the salmon coloured pastel dress. This is her Eid look and she certainly looks ravishing. The actor looks gorgeous in those 'jhumkas'. Hina Khan never goes out of style, no matter what she wears. She always brings her outfits to life and knows precisely how to style every look. The attention to detail that goes into her look is astonishing.

