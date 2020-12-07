Surbhi Jyoti's 'Qubool Hai 2.0' Shoot Diaries Picture Will Make Fans Elated For Her Return

Surbhi Jyoti is known for her role as as Zoya in Zee TV's Qubool Hai. She is now back to being Zoya for Qubool Hai 2.0. She is currently in Belgrade to shoot for the show. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on social media and has been recently posting pictures from her shoot.

Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram post -

Today, Surbhi Jyoti shared a picture from her shoot diaries on her Instagram. In the picture, she can be seen facing the mirror in a white towel. Her hair has been left loose and she can be seen wearing a ring in her hand. Fans flooded her post with several likes and comments in no time.

Two days ago, Surbhi shared another post of herself from the sets of Qubool Hai 2.0. She can be seen prepping for the shoot in an off white lehenga and her hair tied up in a bun with a red rose on top. In her caption, she mentioned that the shoot had begun.

About Qubool Hai -

Qubool Hai was broadcasted on Zee TV from 2012 to 2016. It was aimed to dispel stereotypes about Islam. Unlike before, the sequel will be available for streaming on Zee5. The series will include 10 episodes and is slated to release by 2021. The Qubool Hai 2.0 cast includes Karan Singh Grover, Mandira Bedi, Arif Zakaria, Kavita Ghai and Gulfam Khan along with Surbhi.

About Surbhi Jyoti -

Surbhi began with her career in regional theatre and films. She was also a radio jockey. She worked in Punjabi films and Punjabi television series. For her role of Zoya in Qubool Hai, she won the award for the Performer of the Year in Female category at the Indian Television Academy Awards and Best Début Actress at the Zee Gold Awards 2013.

Surbhi has hosted multiple seasons of the love drama show Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya opposite Meiyang Chang, in 2015. She was also the host of a travel-based web series Desi Explorers Taiwan along with other television actors, in 2016. Later, she was seen in shows such as Ishqbaaz, Tanhaiyan, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Naagin 3 and others.

