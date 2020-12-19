Surbhi Jyoti Gives Massive Vacation Vibes As She Shoots For 'Qubool Hai 2' In Belgrade

A day after a local radio station from Serbia's Nova Sad reported that one of the main roads in Belgrave was closed after Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover-starrer Qubool Hai 2 was being filmed in the Serbian city, Surbhi Jyoti shared few more pics from her stay here. The Asad and Zoya fame actors are currently filming for the Qubool Hai sequel. The 10-part series is produced by Mrinal Abhigyan Jha under the banner MAJ Productions. The show Qubool Hai 2 is set to return on the OTT platform ZEE5 as a web series and is set to release early 2021.

Surbhi Jyoti shares some more selfies from Belgrade

Surbhi Jyoti from the Qubool Hai and Naagin fame recently shared some portrait pics of herself captioning it as "Light it up

#quboolhai2 @zee5premium". She tagged the location as Metropol Palace Belgrade. The lead actors of the show Qubool Hai including Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti will reprise the roles of Asad and Zoya Farooqui in Qubool Hai 2. The plot is based on the dramatic love life of Asad and Zoya. Earlier this month, the cast and crew of Qubool Hai 2 flew to Belgrade, Serbia to commence its shoot.

Her post that she shared over 19 hours ago received comments from fellow costars including Asha Negi, Mouni Roy, and Ankit Raaj. Many of her fans were seen admiring the beautiful picture of Surbhi that she shared on her social media. Take a look.

Image credits: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

In the upcoming web-series, alongside the lead pair, Qubool Hai 2 cast will also star Mandira Bedi and Arif Zakaria while it is being directed by Ankush Mohla and Glen Barretto. The 10-episode romantic series will focus on the lead pair but showcase a new premise altogether. The actor has shared a lot of pics from her shoot in Serbia. Take a look.

Surbhi began with her career in regional theatre and films. She was also a radio jockey. She worked in Punjabi films and Punjabi television series. For her role of Zoya in Qubool Hai, she won the award for the Performer of the Year in the Female category at the Indian Television Academy Awards and Best Début Actress at the Zee Gold Awards 2013. Surbhi has hosted multiple seasons of the love drama show Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya opposite Meiyang Chang, in 2015. She was also the host of a travel-based web series Desi Explorers Taiwan along with other television actors in 2016. Surbhi Jyoti's TV shows include Ishqbaaz, Tanhaiyan, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Naagin 3 and many more.

