Surbhi Jyoti & Karan Singh Grover Return With 'Qubool Hai 2'; Fans React 'what A Surprise'

Surbhi Jyoti recently took to Instagram to share a snippet of her upcoming web-series Qubool Hai 2. The picture also featured her co-star Karan Singh Grover. This left fans excited as they blasted the post with comments and reactions. Qubool Hai 2 cast and crew flew to Belgrade, Serbia to commence the shoot. Take a look at it below.

Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Groover in Qubool Hai 2

In the picture, Surbhi and Karan Singh Groover posed in front of a scenic background. The duo donned black winter clothing and was all smiles as they posed for the picture. Surbhi penned a sweet caption that read, "All we need is love." This picture stirred a wave of excitement among the ardent fans of the actors. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the post was released, the actor's fans were quick to comment. One of the fans expressed, "Wowwww first pic together after ages.... We are waiting for this.... thank you" while another penned, "This is all of us been waiting for". Some of the fans also wrote, "LOOK AT THESE TWO OMG", "Looking so stunning with Karan amazing pic my favourite couple", "Kaaaaafiiii Zyada Excited!!!!!", "Lots of love and best wishes for Qubool Hai 2.0... cant wait to watch mt asad and zoya onscreen again..... im sure you guys gonna rock and set the screens on fire this time too". Have a look at the reactions below.

Fans can't contain their excitement

Qubool Hai 2 plot and other details

The show Qubool Hai 2 is set to return on the OTT platform ZEE5 as a web series. The Qubool Hai 2 cast flew to Serbia to commence the shoot. The lead actors of the show Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti will reprise the roles of Asad and Zoya Farooqui respectively. Qubool Hai 2 plot is based on the dramatic love life of Asad and Zoya. Actor Karan Singh also shared the poster of the show on his Instagram handle. He captioned it, "Coming soon!!! Laut aa raha hai pyaar bhara mausam with Asad and Zoya". Take a look at it below

