Surbhi Jyoti's Punjabi Movies Fans Can Watch During This Lockdown Period

Subhi Jyoti started her career in the television industry in 2012 with the show Qubool Hai and then went on to be a part of several other hit shows like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Pavitra Rishta, Kumkum Bhagya, Jamai Raja, etc. Her most memorable role is from the time she played Bela in Colors TV’s super-hit fantasy show, Naagin 3. In addition to these, Surbhi Jyoti has also been a part of several Punjabi films that have gone on to become huge hits. If you are also bored amid the coronavirus lockdown, then take a look at these Punjabi films starring Surbhi Jyoti that you can watch during this time.

Surbhi Jyoti’s Punjabi films that you must watch during this quarantine

1. Raula Pai Gaya (2012)

Surbhi Jyoti starred opposite actor Ravinder Grewal in this romantic comedy flick. The film was produced by Grewal himself under his banner, RG Productions who also composed the soundtrack for the film. Raula Pai Gaya was directed by Atharv Baluja. Surbhi Jyoti played the role of Reet in the film. The film also starred Parjesh Kapil, Jaswinder Bhalla, Binnu Dhillon, B.N. Sharma and Sardar Sohi in supporting roles.

2. Munde Patiala De (2012)

Munde Patiala De starred Surbhi Jyoti along with Gaurav Kakkar, Aman Jot, Rahul Kalra and Binnu Dhillon in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Mohan Sharma and bankrolled by Rajesh Lahr. Munde Patiala De traced the story of three college friends who have a reunion at their friend’s wedding. However, they end up in situations that are weird and funny at the same time, which makes this film a must-watch.

4. Ik Kudi Punjab Di (2010)

Ik Kudi Punjab Di starred Amrinder Gill, Jaspinder Cheema, Aman Dhaliwal, Gugu Gill, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Rana Ranbir, and Kimi Verma alongside Surbhi Jyoti in lead roles. The film is directed by Manmohan Singh of Yaaran Naal Baharan and Asa Nu Maan Watna Da fame. According to the audience, the film has a very unique plotline that has not been attempted much in the Punjabi film industry until now. Ik Kudi Punjab Di explores subjects like patriarchy and the female perspective on the same. The film was a hit among the audience.

