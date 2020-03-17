WATCH: Surbhi Jyoti Asks A Fan About Her Favourite 'Naagin', Gets A Hilarious Response

Popular television face, Surbhi Jyoti is currently amusing the audience and fans in Star Plus' supernatural fantasy-drama Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka. Surbhi Jyoti's entry into the show has gained love and praises from the audience. Surbhi Jyoti has also played a lead character in popular supernatural series Naagin. Recently, when a little girl revealed that she is a fan of the Naagin series, Surbhi Jyoti seemed eager to know who is her favourite Naagin.

Surbhi's fun banter with a little fan

Interestingly, Surbhi shared a video, in which she is seen having a fun banter with a little girl, who is also a fan of Naagin series. The 31-year-old actor asked her that other than Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, which is her favourite TV serial to which, the latter replied Naagin. Later, as the video progressed, Surbhi asked her the name of her favourite Naagin. Hoping to hear her name, she started dropping hints for the little fan. But in the end, the little girl directly asked her if she is supposed to say Surbhi. Instagramming the video, the Qubool Hai actor wrote a caption that read, 'बच्चे मन के सच्चे n all 🙄🙄 PS. Honestly she said that I’m her favourite 🥰💥' (sic).

Watch the video below:

Apart from her fans and followers, the other lead actors, who have played the lead character in Naagin series also poured their love on Surbhi in the comments section. Nia Sharma, who is essaying lead in the current installment, wrote, 'Wahhhh 😀', while Mouni Roy burst into laughter. Anita Hassanandani also showered her love and commented, 'Hahahahahahaha bestASt' (sic).

