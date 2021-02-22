Surbhi Jyoti Flaunts Her 'freckles' & 'pout'; Goes Makeup-less In Latest Selfie

On February 21, 2021, television actor Surbhi Jyoti took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring herself. In the picture, she can be seen flaunting her freckles and pouting while showing off the peace sign. The actor went for minimal makeup which highlighted her freckles. She also styled her long hair in loose waves. She accessorised herself with a delicate gold ring. As for the caption, Surbhi wrote, “Freckles and proud. Ohhhh I mean Freckles and pout” with a loving face and kissing face emoticons.

Surbhi Jyoti proud of her freckles

As soon as Surbhi Jyoti's photos were uploaded, many of her fans were quick to like the post and drop positive comments. A fan commented, “You are so cute”, while another one wrote, “Very beautiful pic". A user commented, “Wow… looking gorgeous Surbhi love u”. Another user called her ‘Pout queen’ and dropped a heart-eyed face emoticon.

The Naagin actor is an avid Instagram user as she often treats her fans with snippets from her personal as well as professional life. The actor recently updated her fans that she will next be seen in Qubool Hai 2.0. She shared a still from the show, featuring herself. In the picture, she can be seen sitting on a chair in front of a small make-up mirror. One can see her donning a white off-shoulder lehenga choli. She accessorised herself with a piece of heavy diamond jewellery and a maang tikka. Her hair is tied in a clean low bun and covered with red roses. In the caption, she simply wrote, “12.03.2021. ‘#quboolhai2point0’”.

Many of her fans dropped red hearts and expressed their excitement for the show. A fan commented, “Eagerly awaiting Zoya on our screens. Once again this one’s gonna put the tv screens on fireee” with a pair of the heart-eyed face and fire emojis. Another one wrote, “Pretty Zoya Farooqi” with several red hearts. A user commented, “Omg! You look so beautiful di! Can’t wait for 12th March” with several heart-eyed face emoticons. Another user simply called her ‘pretty’ and dropped several heart-eyed face emoticons.

Image Source: Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram

