Surbhi Jyoti Shares Her Look As Zoya From 'Qubool Hai 2.0', Unveils Release Date

Surbhi Jyoti has been the talk of the town as she is making a comeback as one of her most loved roles - Zoya. The actor would be seen portraying the role in the web show Qubool Hai 2.0 releasing on ZEE5. On February 20, Surbhi Jyoti gave a glimpse of her look as Zoya from the upcoming installment. The actor also announced the release date of the web series in her post.

In the picture, Surbhi Jyoti is seen carrying a royal look in a white saree paired with an off-shoulder blouse. Her look is amped up with dainty accessories. Surbhi Jyoti is seen donning a serious facial expression in the picture. The actor also informed that Qubool Hai 2.0 would be releasing on March 12, 2021.

Fans in a huge number complimented her for her look as Zoya. Several users also showed excitement for the show Qubool Hai 2.0. One of the users commented, "Eagerly awaiting Zoya on our screens once again, this one’s gonna put the tv screens on fireee". Take a look.

About Qubool Hai 2.0

Qubool Hai 2.0 cast has Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover in the lead roles as Asad and Zoya. Earlier, ZEE5 released the teaser of the show. The teaser is a less than a minute clip where some glimpses of Asad and Zoya are shown. Within a few hours of the release, the teaser garnered over 33 thousand views and more than 500 comments. The second installment is shot in Serbia, as seen in the teaser. It also features Mandira Bedi, Arif Zakaria, and Lillete Dube in key roles. Qubool Hai 2.0 plot will be filled with the romance and thrilling love story of Asad and Zoya.

The first installment of Qubool Hai was a huge hit. The series was even nominated for several Indian Television Academy Awards. It even won the Best Serial Award. Karan Singh Grover even won the TV Personality of the Year Award at the Indian Telly Awards. Surbhi Jyoti won Gold Best Debut In A Lead Role at Zee Golf Awards. Qubool Hai consisted of 856 episodes and was divided into four seasons.

