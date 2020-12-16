Surbhi Jyoti Shares 'Zoya Moments' From Her Shoot For 'Qubool Hai 2.0' In Novi Sad, Serbia

Ever since Zee5 announced that the popular soap opera Qubool Hai will return as a web series with its original lead cast, i.e. Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti, excitement among fans of the actors about Qubool Hai 2.0 is on all time high. Earlier this month, the cast and crew of Qubool Hai 2.0 flew to Belgrade, Serbia to commence its shoot. Now, lead actor Surbhi Jyoti, who will be reprising her role as Zoya Farooqui in the upcoming web-series, has shared some 'Zoya moments' with fans on her Instagram handle.

Here's taking a peek into Qubool Hai 2.0's shoot diaries

Ever since Surbhi Jyoti has flown to Serbia for shooting Qubool Hai 2.0, the television actor quite often shares her whereabouts with fans through her Instagram handle. From sharing her BTS moments from the sets of the Zee5 Original to giving everyone a sneak-peek into her '#shootdiaries', Surbhi has been making headlines as she is all set to bring the fan-favourite Zoya Farooqui back on screen. Yesterday, i.e. December 15, 2020, the Naagin 3 actor shared some glimpses of her shoot in the Novi Sad city of Serbia.

In the streak of videos posted by her, Surbhi Jyoti shared what went behind the scenes to shoot in the picturesque streets of Novi Sad in a white bridal lehenga with hints of gold. Along with sharing the BTS videos on her Instagram handle, the 32-year-old captioned her post, "Having some Zoya moments #quboolhai2".

Check out Surbhi Jyoti's videos below:

On the other hand, Surbhi's Qubool Hai co-star Karan Singh Grover has also been sharing glimpses from the sets of his much-awaited Zee5 web-series on Instagram to hike netizens' excitement for Qubool Hai 2.0. A couple of days ago, Karan shared a BTS video of himself from Serbia and expressed how cold the European country is. In the video, the Alone actor is seen rocking a classic black and white three-piece suit.

Take a look:

About Qubool Hai 2.0

In the upcoming web-series, Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover will be reprising their roles as Zoya Farooqui and Asad Ahmed Khan from Qubool Hai. Alongside the lead pair, Qubool Hai 2.0 will also star Mandira Bedi and Arif Zakaria while it is being directed by Ankush Mohla and Glen Barretto. The 10-episode romantic series will focus on the lead pair but showcase a new premise altogether.

