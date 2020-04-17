Surbhi Jyoti Has This Bold Response When Asked Who's A Better Kisser Among Her Co-stars

Surbhi Jyoti recently let her fans see her sassy side as she had the boldest thing to say about her co-actors’ kissing skills. She was of the opinion that Indian men are better at kissing when they aren’t on the screen. The Naagin star's response was surely loved by her fans for the honest, candid, and realistic statement that she made.

Surbhi Jyoti’s bold response

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most loved Indian television stars who made a huge impact with all the roles that she played. Her appearance in the serials Qubool Hai and Naagin is remembered by the audience as her best work. In a recent interview, Surbhi Jyoti let her fans know that she also has a sassy and bold side. In the interaction, she was asked about who is good or a better kisser amongst the co-stars that she has had. To this, Surbhi Jyoti said that according to her, most of Indians are better kissers when they are not on screen. Her fans have been hailing her for the response as even they were left awestruck by the courageous move. They can also be seen figuring out what the statement could possibly mean.

Surbhi Jyoti’s birthday wish for Anita Hassanandani

Surbhi Jyoti recently wished her good friend, Anita Hassanandani, through an Instagram post on the occasion of her birthday. She posted a number of selfies and pictures that they had clicked on various occasions and put up a heartfelt message in the caption part of the post. She has expressed her affection for her friend while telling people that Anita Hassanandani is an amazing human at heart. She has also written that she wishes to know the secret to Anita’s ever-young look. Have a look at the birthday wish from Surabhi Jyoti’s Instagram here.

