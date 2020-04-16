Surbhi Jyoti & Nia Sharma's Pics Prove Their Friendship Has Come A Long Way

Quick links:
Indian television actors Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti have stolen many hearts with her performance in the series Naagin. Not only on-screen, but Nia and Surbhi share an adorable bond off-screen too. Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti have quite often showered their love on each other by posting adorable pictures on social media. They are friends for a long time and here are a few pictures of them that give major BFF goals to their fans and followers.
Perfect way to enjoy a Sunday! Ready for a binge watching session with @surbhijyoti on @primevideoin #AmazonPrimeDay
How much I laugh at her😂😂 upsssss sorry... With her 😜😘 @niasharma90
She is always this happy whenever she meets me💁🏻😎😛😘 @niasharma90
Bed time stories 🤗🤗 #mycrazyfriend @niasharma90
Padosan😘😎 @niasharma90 #taiwan
Happy birthday meri stylo😘 stay bright😇😚 love❤️ @niasharma90
So the confusion is... Where to go now...😂😂 what fun yaar..💃💃💃 @niasharma90
Khoob jamega rang,,, jab mil baithenge do pagal...😂😂😂 @niasharma90
Soooooper fun...💃💃💃
Meri jhallo...😘
