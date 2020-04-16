Surbhi Jyoti & Nia Sharma's Pics Prove Their Friendship Has Come A Long Way

Indian television actors Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti have stolen many hearts with her performance in the series Naagin. Not only on-screen, but Nia and Surbhi share an adorable bond off-screen too. Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti have quite often showered their love on each other by posting adorable pictures on social media. They are friends for a long time and here are a few pictures of them that give major BFF goals to their fans and followers.

Nia Sharma & Surbhi Jyoti's friendship’s cordial bond has come a long way

Nia Sharma posted this picture with Surbhi Jyoti in which they are having a gala time with each other. Nia says that,

Perfect way to enjoy a Sunday! Ready for a binge watching session with @surbhijyoti on @primevideoin #AmazonPrimeDay

Image courtesy: @niasharma90

Surbhi Jyoti and Nia cuddling very cutely and Surbhi posted this picture with a hilarious caption saying,

How much I laugh at her😂😂 upsssss sorry... With her 😜😘 @niasharma90

Image courtesy: @surbhijyoti

Surbhi Jyoti's photos with Nia Sharma are always so adorable, as she says Nia is always happy.

She is always this happy whenever she meets me💁🏻😎😛😘 @niasharma90

Image courtesy: @surbhijyoti

Nia Sharma's photo with Surbhi shows that they are one of those craziest friends. See here-

Bed time stories 🤗🤗 #mycrazyfriend @niasharma90

Image courtesy: @surbhijyoti

Surbhi Jyoti posted this picture with Nia Sharma calling her, Padosan!

Padosan😘😎 @niasharma90 #taiwan

Image courtesy: @surbhijyoti

Surbhi Jyoti's photo with Nia which she posted on Nia's birthday to give her the best wishes.

Happy birthday meri stylo😘 stay bright😇😚 love❤️ @niasharma90

Image courtesy: @surbhijyoti

Look at this hilarious facial expression and caption of Surbhi Jyoti and Nia Sharma.

So the confusion is... Where to go now...😂😂 what fun yaar..💃💃💃 @niasharma90

Image courtesy: @surbhijyoti

Surbhi Jyoti's photos with Nia Sharma always show that they are crazy whenever they together.

Khoob jamega rang,,, jab mil baithenge do pagal...😂😂😂 @niasharma90

Image courtesy: @surbhijyoti

Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti's photo while having fun in the swimming pool. Surbhi captioned the picture,

Soooooper fun...💃💃💃

Image courtesy: @surbhijyoti

This picture is of 2014 when Surbhi shared this picture with Nia Sharma and captioned it saying,

Meri jhallo...😘

Image courtesy: @surbhijyoti

