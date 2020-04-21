Surbhi Jyoti Or Hina Khan: Who Styled White Jacquard Pantsuit Better?

Hina Khan is a big name in the TV industry. She is not only a popular actor but also a fashionable and stylish Diva. She has got that amazing acting skills and captivating aura and attitude that wins the hearts of the people. Hina Khan has managed to make her exceptional place in the hearts of the fans with her amazing performances on-screen. She is an active social media user and keeps on updating her Instagram page with her stylish pictures.

On the other hand, Surbhi Jyoti is another cute TV celebs who has garnered the fan's attention with her quirky fashion on social media. The popular Hindi TV actress has been making news with her fashion sense and beauty posts on Instagram. When it comes to style, Surbhi Jyoti has tried and tested most of the current trends.

Also read | Surbhi Jyoti Loves To Suit Up And These Pictures Are Proof

So to get inspired by Hina Khan and Surbhi Jyoti’s corporate look and create a stylish corporate file of yours, have a look at their stunning fashion file below-.

Also read | Surbhi Jyoti Knows How To Style White Outfits; See Pics Inside

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti can be seen flaunting a white suit and white trouser that is intricately designed. She teamed her outfit with toe-pointed silver heels and left her hair open. Complimenting her chic style outfit with light nude makeup, the actor looks stunning. Have a look at Surbhi Jyoti’s white jacquard pantsuit look-

Image courtesy: @surbhijyoti

Also read | Aamna Sharif And Hina Khan’s Inspiring Workout Looks You Must Check Out

Hina Khan

Hina Khan stunned the white formal look with a sober white pantsuit with minimal accessories. She is wearing a similar dress to what Surbhi Jyoti had worn, which is a white jacquard pantsuit. Her sleek hair and dark lipstick complete the look. Along with this outstanding formal appearance, Hina Khan wore toe-pointed cream heels. Have a look at Hina Khan's look-

Image courtesy: @realhinakhan

Also read | Aamna Sharif And Hina Khan's Formal Outfits To Notch Up Your Office Look; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.