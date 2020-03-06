'Naagin 3' Actor Surbhi Jyoti To Next Feature In 'Yeh Jaadu Hain Jinn Ka'

Surbhi Jyoti evidently managed to entertain many audience members with her portrayal of a supernatural character named Bela in Naagin 3. The actor has evidently kept away from the TV screens since the show went off-air and fans did not see her appear in Naagin 4 either. But now, it is revealed that the former Naagin 3 actor Surbhi Jyoti is all set to feature in the hit show Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka.

Also read: Surbhi Jyoti's love for the hills is evident from her pictures; take a look

Surbhi Jyoti joins the cast of Yeh Jaadu Hain Jinn ka

As per reports, Yeh Jaadu Hain Jinn Ka producer Gul Khan and actor Surbhi Jyoti are good friends with each other. The two are also often seen sharing photos with one another on Instagram. This time around, Surbhi Jyoti posted a photo with the producer and hinted in the caption that she will be making an appearance on the show. Check out Naagin 3 actor Surbhi Joshi's Instagram posts with Yeh Jaadu Hain Jinn Ka producer Gul Khan below -

Also read: Surbhi Jyoti's candid pictures show her care-free side | See pictures

Also read: Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti's love for pink is evident from these pictures

Also read: Surbhi Jyoti slays in gorgeous red lipstick; see pics inside

Surbhi Jyoti recently also spoke to a leading news daily and confirmed that she will indeed be a part of Yeh Jaadu Hain Jinn Ka. The actor revealed that she will be making a cameo in the show and has also reportedly shot for her part in the show. This won't be the first time when producer Gul Khan and actor Surbhi Jyoti will be working together. Surbhi had previously worked with the producer on the show Qubool Hai which was widely loved by fans a lot.

Also read: Surbhi Jyoti's photos that show her love for red outfits, see pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.