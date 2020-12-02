Surbhi Jyoti Welcomes December; Says 'ready For The Beginning Of The End'

On December 1, 2020, Naagin fame Surbhi Jyoti took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself at her place. Surbhi wrote that she is 'ready for the beginning of the end' while sharing the picture. Her fans are drooling over her stylish avatar.

Surbhi Jyoti's 'ready for the beginning of the end'

Also read: Surbhi Jyoti's Pictures From Dubai Diaries That Can Make Fans Green In Envy; See Here

In the picture, Surbhi looks stunning in her nude-coloured off-shoulder jumper. Her hair is styled straight and is kept loose. She looked away from the camera while posing at her home. She captioned the pictures as, “I’m ready for the beginning of the end”. and added '#bye2020' and '#december'. Many of her fans dropped hearts and lovely comments. A user wrote, “You are looking so glamourous!!” with a heart. Another one simply called her ‘cute’.

Also read: Surbhi Jyoti Or Neha Sharma: Who Wore The Red Gown Better?

Surbhi is very active on social media and often updates her fans on her personal as well as professional life. She has been giving major fashion goals on her Insta handle. In her another post shared on the same day, Surbhi looks beautiful as she is seen in peach coloured ethnic outfit. Wearing nude beige coloured lipstick, she kohled up her eye and kept her hair loose. Her hair is styled in loose waves in the end. In the caption, she wrote, “Hello December. Let’s rock” and further tagged her team. Fans loved the picture and showered love in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Simplicity at its best” with a red rose. Several of them simply called her beautiful and cute.

In her another recent post, the Qubool Hai actor nailed her ethnic look as she wore Kalki Fashion’s light green coloured traditional outfit. She smiled at the camera while striking a pose on the balcony. Her make-up was again kept minimal as she wore nude coloured lipstick and chose kohled up eye. Her hair was styled in loose waves. Her caption read, “Keep Calm and go green”. Chloe Qureshi commented, “Loveeee the color” while actor Gul Khan dropped a green coloured heart in the comments.

Also read: Lillete Dubey Joins The Cast Of 'Qubool Hai 2.0' As 'Nilofer' For A 10-episodes Series

Surbhi Jyoti is popular for her roles in Qubool Hai, Naagin 3, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, and a web show Tanhaiyan. She has also appeared in music videos such as Haanji, Aaj Bhi and Judaiyaan.

Image Source: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

Also read: Karan Singh Grover And Surbhi Jyoti To Reprise Their Roles In 'Qubool Hai 2.0'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.