Times When Surbhi Jyoti Expressed Her Feelings With Some Beautiful Shayaris

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the cutest TV celebs who has garnered fans' attention with her quirky fashion on social media. The popular Hindi TV actress has been making news with her fashion sense and beauty posts on Instagram. When it comes to style, Surbhi Jyoti has tried and tested most of the current trends.
Surbhi Jyoti is an avid social media user and keeps posting and updating her social media handles. It is observed from Surbhi Jyoti’s Twitter account that she loves to get inspired by Shayari’s and hence tweets and retweets beautiful Shayari’s on her account. So, let’s take a look at Surbhi Jyoti’s love for Shayari from these tweets of her favorite ones.
Oh #Gulzar 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/MYq5ssm7cb— Surbhi Jyoti (@SurbhiJtweets) October 22, 2019
Happy birthday #Gulzar beshaq isse pdhke, neend ko khuda hafiz na jane kitno ne kar li ! May God bless him health and happiness !
#HappyBirthdayGulzar https://t.co/OCbzTUaey7— Surbhi Jyoti (@SurbhiJtweets) August 18, 2019
#happyholi pic.twitter.com/fEk3sKWlj8— Surbhi Jyoti (@SurbhiJtweets) March 22, 2019
#RIPAtalBihariVaajpayee pic.twitter.com/2qEpodAxv1— Surbhi Jyoti (@SurbhiJtweets) August 16, 2018
बहुत ख़ूब pic.twitter.com/1CivZstGS4— Surbhi Jyoti (@SurbhiJtweets) March 22, 2018
