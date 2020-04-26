Times When Surbhi Jyoti Expressed Her Feelings With Some Beautiful Shayaris

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the cutest TV celebs who has garnered fans' attention with her quirky fashion on social media. The popular Hindi TV actress has been making news with her fashion sense and beauty posts on Instagram. When it comes to style, Surbhi Jyoti has tried and tested most of the current trends.

Surbhi Jyoti is an avid social media user and keeps posting and updating her social media handles. It is observed from Surbhi Jyoti’s Twitter account that she loves to get inspired by Shayari’s and hence tweets and retweets beautiful Shayari’s on her account. So, let’s take a look at Surbhi Jyoti’s love for Shayari from these tweets of her favorite ones.

Also read | Surbhi Jyoti And Anusha Dandekar In Stunning Boyfriend Denim Looks

Surbhi Jyoti’s love for Shayari’s is just so evident form these tweets, have a look-

When Surbhi Jyoti tweeted this Gulzar Shayari, See here-

Surbhi Jyoti tweeted this beautiful Shayari which read, "कौन है, जिसमें कमी नहीं है. आसमां के पास भी तो ज़मीं नहीं है"

Surbhi Jyoti wishes birthday to Gulzar by tweeting a beautiful Shayari which read,

Happy birthday #Gulzar beshaq isse pdhke, neend ko khuda hafiz na jane kitno ne kar li ! May God bless him health and happiness !

Here is the Shayari-

Have a look at this more beautiful Shayari tweeted by SUrbhi Jyoti on her Twitter account-

A very beautiful Shayari tweeted by Surbhi Jyoti on the occasion of Holi-

This is a beautiful Shayari of Atal Bihari Vajpayee tweeted by Surbhi Jyoti-

One more Shayari tweeted by Surbhi Jyoti which she liked a lot and said, "बहुत ख़ूब", Have a look-

Also read | Surbhi Jyoti Has This Bold Response When Asked Who's A Better Kisser Among Her Co-stars

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.