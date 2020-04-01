Sushant Singh’s Society Quarantined After A COVID-19 Case Found In Adjacent Tower?

Television actor Sushant Singh's residence has been quarantined by the BMC reportedly after a coronavirus positive case was found in the adjacent building in their society compound. Sushant Singh and his wife Molina Singh took to their social media to share the pictures of the same. Sushant Singh also praised the BMC for taking all the necessary precautionary measures and also sanitizing the entire area.

Sushant Singh's wife informed everyone on social media that the vendors are allowed until their society gate only

Sushant Singh's wife also shared on her social media how their building is totally locked and the vendors are also allowed only till the gate of the society. Sushant Singh's wife also added how the vigilant police are also all alert outside their society. Check out her social media posts.

Sushant Singh informed his fans about his society being quarantined on social media

Sushant Singh also took to his social media to share the news with his fans. Sushant Singh informed his fans that his entire building has been put under quarantine after a COVID-19 positive case has been found in the adjacent tower. Sushant Singh also told that the family has been put under government quarantine and the actor prayed for their recovery. Check out Sushant Singh's tweet.

Our residential complex has been put under quarantine. Gates have been locked by the authorities. Yesterday a Covid-19 +ve case was discovered, their whole family has been taken to Govt Quarantine facility. Hope they all recover, and it doesn’t spread. — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh سوشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) March 31, 2020

Coronavirus in India has been creating a severe crisis all over the nation which has also put the daily routine of the entire population in a standstill. Owing to the spreading coronavirus in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had issued a 21-day lockdown for the entire nation till April 15, 2020. Coronavirus in India has also affected the labourers and the daily wage workers who are facing some severe unemployment and crisis reportedly. However, the state and the central government are taking all the measures to help the needy who are the most affected by the coronavirus in India.

