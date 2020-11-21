Sushmita Sen's Birthday Post, Rene's Debut Trailer Release; Actor's Weekly Roundup

Aarya actor Sushmita Sen made headlines this week for several reasons, from her 'happy family' picture with daughters Renee, Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl to glimpses of her family's surprise for her as she rang in her 45th birthday on November 19, 2020. The former Miss Universe winner has also been keeping busy currently with her newly-released reality TV show for Myntra, titled Fashion Superstar. Thus, here's taking a look at Sushmita Sen's weekly roundup from her birthday week.

Sushmita Sen's Diwali wish is filled with 'gratitude'

On the occasion of Diwali 2020, Sushmita Sen shared an aww-dorable picture with her family to wish everyone a 'Happy Diwali'. In the picture, the Main Hoon Na actor was all smiles as she posed with beau Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee and Alisah. Sharing the photograph on Instagram, Sushmita wrote, "Here’s to looking up in gratitude!!! Happpyyyyy Diwali to you & all your loved ones!!! (sic)".

Check out Sushmita Sen's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Sushmita Sen's Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Pens 'shayari' On Her 45th Birthday; See Post

Here's taking a sneak-peek into Sushmita Sen's birthday celebration

On November 19, 2020, Sushmita Sen turned 45. Thus, to celebrate her special day, her mother and daughters surprised her by decorating her room with pink and gold balloons. Sharing glimpses from her family's surprise for her on her birthday, Sushmita wrote, "My Maa, Alisah & Renee brought in my birthday with this soaring feeling!!! Its good to know THIS is how old they think I am!!!"

Also Read | On Sushmita Sen's 45th Birthday, Her Family Throws A Surprise; See Picture Inside

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee gives her the 'bestest gift ever'

Yesterday, the Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya actor introduced everyone to 'Renee Sen the actor' as she shared the trailer of her daughter's first-ever short film, titled Suttabaazi. In the trailer, Renee is seen sharing the screen space with actors Rahul Vohra and Komal Chhabria. Sharing the trailer of Suttabaazi on her IG handle, Sushmita wrote, "The bestest gift I could’ve ever received from a loving universe & my first love on my birthday!! Introducing with great pride...Renee Sen the Actor!! (sic)".

Take a look:

Also Read | Sushmita Sen's Daughter Renée Makes Acting Debut With 'Suttabaazi'; Check Out Trailer

Sushmita Sen is 'a proud 45'

Earlier today, Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself working out at the gym. Along with sharing her workout video, Sushmita spoke about being 'a proud 45'. Through her IG post, she thanked her fans for being her emotional strength as she wrote, "You guys have been one of my greatest source of emotional strength for over 2 & a half decades and counting...reminding me often, HOW big a blessing life is & just how endless are its potential!!"

Also Read | Sushmita Sen Says, 'I Am A Proud 45'; Performs Her 'core' Birthday Tradition

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.