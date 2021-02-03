Swami Om Passes Away At The Age Of 63 After Suffering From Paralysis

Self Proclaimed Godman Swami Om known as Sadanand Jha passed away on Wednesday morning (February 3). As per Jagran, Swami was ill since past few months and was also paralysed. Three months ago he was diagnosed with Coronavirus and was undergoing treatment in AIIMS.

Swami Om passes away

As per the publication, Swami Om suffered paralysis in half of his body after getting diagnosed with the virus. His condition declined with time and he passed away at Ankur Vihar, DLF Colony at his residence. Swami Om passed away at the age of 63 and will be cremated on Wednesday afternoon at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi.

Swami Om landed himself in various controversies. He made his way to the headlines when he threw urine at one of the contestants of a reality show. After a long protest by the contestants, he was asked to leave the show after the outlandish act. Apart from this, he was also a part of a live program where he used his hands on his fellow debater. The video gained views on the internet and became viral in no time. In 2016, he threw water on a news anchor during a talk show. During another show, he abused a woman on the news channel after having a verbal argument over an issue.

In 2017, he was arrested for a case that was filed in 2008. The case that was filed in Lodhi Police Station was because of his alleged involvement in a fight. He also contested for Delhi Assembly elections in the year 2015. He was also a member of Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha. He has been a part of various controversies and made his way to the headline for all the wrong reasons.

About Swami Om

Swami Om was born on December 24, 1957, and had a Ph. D in Astrology. He was an occultist and later on, became a politician as well. He is survived by his brother.

