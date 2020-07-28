'Swamini' Written Update July 27, 2020: Swamini Tries To Make Things Better With Madhavrao

The episode of Swamini starts with Parvati leaving the room furiously. Ramabai tries to stop her from leaving, but Parvati locks up Ramabai and Madhavrao in a room. Ramabai starts getting hiccups when Madhavrao starts walking towards her. He asks her to leave her room. As Ramabai leaves her room, she bumps into Parvati who asks her if she had a word with Madhavrao.

'Swamini' written update: July 27, 2020

She replies that Madhavrao did not speak to her at all. To this, Parvati says that she will take care of it. On the other hand, Rama's mother worries about Ramabai, wondering if her mother-in-law will set another trap for her. Just then, Ramabai walks in the room and tells her mother that her Parvatibai took her to Mahdhavrao.

Also Read: MNS Workers Land At 'Taarak Mehta' Actor's House Over Dialogue Row, Make Him Apologise

She tells her mother everything that happened, but looking at her mother's worried face, she asks her if anything is wrong. Her mother denies at first and tells her she still worries about Ramabai answering back to her in-laws. To this Rama smiles and says that she's grown up and won't ill-behave. Ramabai's mother lets a sigh of relief over this and teases her.

Also Read: 'Maza Hoshil Na' Cast: Everything You Need To Know About The Newly-launched TV Serial

Meanwhile, Parvatibai tries to explain Madhavrao the importance of his wife and their beautiful relationship. She tells him that he should forget everything that happened in the past and speak to his wife and also forgive her. Gopikabai Peshwa and Nanasaheb Peshwa have a conversation about ministerial affairs and also speak about the event that happened in their house. They speak about everything that happened during the day and express how they feel about the day's events. Nanasaheb Peshwa gets happy that Dadasaheb also attended an event after such a long time.

Also Read: 'Swamini' Written Update July 13-25: Rama's Journey & Sadashivrao's Appeal To Nanasaheb

In her room, Ramabai takes a look at the gift she stitched and brought for Madhavrao. She tries to sneak from her room to get into Madhavao's room. Just when she's about to reach, she sees Madhavrao and hides behind a pillar. She smiles at herself thinking about the opportunity to give Madhavrao the gift but stops herself. She wonders if Madhavrao will get angry with her again.

Also Read: 'Swamini' Cast: From Revati Lele To Srushti Pagare; List Of All Actors & Characters

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.