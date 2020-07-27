'Swamini' Written Update July 13-25: Rama's Journey & Sadashivrao's Appeal To Nanasaheb

Swamini is a popular historical TV show that airs at 8:30 pm from Monday to Saturday. The show premiered on September 09, 2019. Set in the 16th century, Swamini showcases the pride of a Peshwa family and depicts the life of Rama, who is a new member of the Peshwa family, and the way she transforms after becomes a part of the Peshwa family. Fresh episodes started to air from July 13, 2020, amid the Coronavirus pandemic crises.

Swamini is directed by Kalpesh Ramchandra Kumbhar and Viren. The show features Srushti Pagare, Aishwarya Narkar, Chinmay Patwardhan, Sujeet Deshpande, and several other actors. While Srushti Pagare plays the role of Ramabai, Aishwarya Narkar portrays Gopikabai, and Sujeet Deshpande essays the role of Vishwasrao Peshwa in the show. With all that said now, here is a recap of Swamini show post lockdown.

Recap of 'Swamini' post lockdown - July 13, 2020, to July 25, 2020

Swamini's Season 01, Episode 175 aired on July 13, 2020, and that was the first episode post lockdown. In the episode, Rama is shown to be transformed. She went from becoming the daughter of a kind and down to earth peasant to becoming a member of the Peshwa family. Viewers get to watch the journey of her becoming a member of the Royal Peshwa family.

Episode 176 of Swamini, which aired on July 21, 2020, shows Madhavrao waiting for Rama's arrival. Rama is invited to one of the ceremonies organised at Shaniwarwada. Madhavrao, who is a childhood friend of Rama, eagerly waits for her after the two spend a long time apart.

Episode 177 of Swamini aired on July 22, 2020. The episode showcased how Gopikabai gets furious when she learns about the invitation. She gets infuriated upon learning that Ramabai is invited to Shaniwada for a ceremony. Gopikabai reprimands Parvatibai and shares her intentions for getting Madhavrao married once again.

Episode 178 of the show, which aired on July 23, 2020, focuses on Madhavrao. It depicts how Madhavrao gets anxious about Ramabai visiting Shaniwarwada and he thinks that Ramabai visiting the state would only create chaos. Madhavrao, on the other hand, decides to stay strong and maintain distance from Ramabai and focuses on his responsibilities.

Episode 179 of Swamini, which aired on July 24, 2020, focuses on Madhavrao. Although he chose to stay strong, deep down, he is eagerly waiting for Ramabai's arrival at the ceremony. The latest episode, that is Episode 180, that aired on July 25, 2020, shows how Gopikabai wishes that Madhavrao should get married to some woman other than Ramabai. Sadashivrao tries to appeal to Nanasaheb to prevent the situation from happening and ensure that the two stay together.

