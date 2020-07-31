'Swamini' Written Update July 30, 2020: Ramabai Faces Gopikabai's Wrath

The episode of Swamini starts with Anandibai telling Gopikabai that Parvatibai took Ramabai to Meherbai's chambers. Gopikabai hears the baby cry and wonders who's baby it might be. She thinks about the baby but gets shocked when Anandibai tells her that Parvatibai and Ramabai have entered Merehbai's chambers.

'Swamini' Written Update July 30, 2020

She gets furious at this and complains that she had warned Parvatibai not to take Ramabai there. In Meherbai's chambers, Ramabai gets happy to see the baby. Meherbai compliments her and tells her that its good to see her grow up into a beautiful woman. When the baby does not stop crying, Parvatibai suggests giving the baby to Ramabai. The baby stops crying as soon as Ramabai holds it.

Gopikabai comes to know that the baby has stopped crying and Anandibai suggests her that Ramabai might have met the baby. The men of the house discuss state affairs and how to defeat the British and the Nizam. As Parvatibai and Ramabai return from Meherbai's chambers, Anandibai walks up to them and tells them that Gopikabai has called Ramabai to her chambers.

Ramabai is about to enter Gopikabai's chambers when she stops her and asks to get herself purified. Ramabai gets herself purified and meets Gopikabai.

Gopikabai scolds Ramabai for entering Meherbai's chambers. She reminds her that she's a family member of the Peshwas and she should not have crossed her limits. Ramabai listens to everything Gopikabai says and starts crying. She runs to her mother and tells her everything that happened. She asks her mother if she had done anything wrong by meeting a baby. Ramabai's mother listens to her but does not say anything.

Anandibai, on the other hand, shows concern for Ramabai. She tells Parvatibai that she should not have gone to Meherbai's chambers and now nobody can save her from Gopikabai. Parvatibai asks Anandbai if she told Gopikabai about Ramabai. Parvatibai taunts her and tells her that she knows about her tactics.

Anandibai says she did not tell Gopikabai about Ramabai on purpose. Parvatibai tells her that she could have lied and distracted Gopikabai. Anandibai says she did not have the courage to lie to Gopikabai.

