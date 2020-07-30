'Swamini' Written Update July 29, 2020: Gopikabai Scolds Madhavrao For Being Late

The episode of Swamini starts with Ramabai sneaking into the room where Madhavrao and Gopikabai had been sleeping. She tries to take the Karavastra from Madhavrao's hand and wakes him up in the process. Madhavrao gets startled when he sees Ramabai in the room and asks her what she was doing there. Ramabai gives him the gift she had brought for him.

Madhavrao takes the gift and asks her to leave from there. Ramabai smiles and leaves the room happily. Her mood gets lifted and she happily twirls and dances around the room. Madhavrao, on the other hand, sees the karavastra and his imprint on it with Rama. He keeps it with him and leaves the room.

Madhavrao thinks about the turn of events. He finds himself trapped and thinking about Ramabai and it distracts him from his duty towards his country. Just when he's lost in his chain of thoughts Bhau Swami walks up to him and asks him if he had been thinking about Ramabai. Madhavrao tells him he had not been up thinking about Ramabai, but the state affairs. He tells Bhau Swami that ever since the Nizams has made ties with the British, he has been worried.

They further discuss a few tactics about how to defeat the Nizam and the British and they depart to their respective chambers.

The next morning, Parvatibai asks Ramabai if she gave the Karavastra to Madhavrao. Ramabai shyly tells her yes. Parvati bai teases her and reminds her of how she was as a kid.

They hear a baby crying and Ramabai urges Parvati bai that she wants to meet the baby. Parvati bai reminds her of Gopikabai's wrath if she meets the baby, but Ramabai forces Parvatibai to take her. On the other hand, when Madhavrao wakes up, he takes a look at his gift, thinking about last night. Just then, Gopikabai walks into his chambers and scolds him for waking up so late.

She tells him that he has never behaved like this before and reminds him about his duty towards the state. She tells him that he should pay attention to serving the country and that she will take care of Ramabai, and think about sending her home.

