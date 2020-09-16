Here's Why Nick Jonas Didn't Kiss Priyanka Chopra On Their First Date; Details Here

Nick Jonas, who turned 28 on September 16, revealed why he left his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas without a kiss on their first date. Nick and Priyanka are a role model of fairytale love story for every millennial. According to a news portal, Nick and Priyanka’s love story began when he slid into her DMs in 2016. Nick and Priyanka began dating in May 2018 and got married in December that year.

Here’s why the birthday boy didn’t kiss Priyanka

According to Hindustan Times, Nick and Priyanka met for a drink in 2017 after exchanging numerous texts. After the drink, Priyanka invited Nick over to her apartment. However, her mother Dr Madhu Chopra was also present at the apartment.

In an interview with Vogue in 2018, Priyanka said that they hung out for a couple of hours before Nick could leave. She added that he patted her on the back before he left. Nick later added that there was no kiss and there was nothing.

Nick told the magazine that Priyanka was still upset about the back pat, however, he explained that he did not make a move on her then because her mom too was present at the apartment. He added that he thought it was a respectful first night. To which Priyanka jokingly replied by saying that it was too respectful.

More about the couple

Nick and Priyanka got married in Jodhpur, in a traditional Christian manner as well as a Hindu ceremony. They are quite active on social media and have a huge fan following. Both of them share snippets of each other with cute posts and captions.

Nick never fails to share how much he loves his wife Priyanka on social media. It is quite evident in Nick’s captions and this creates a ripple of amusement and awe among both their fans. However other than expressing his love for Priyanka, Nick also appreciates her culture and praises her for teaching him all about the Indian culture. Nick posted a picture of his first Holi celebration with Priyanka on Instagram. He wore traditional Indian attire and played Holi with Priyanka and her friends. Fans went gaga over the picture and flooded the post with comments.

