Priyanka Chopra's 'Evil Eye' Trailer Assures Netizens A Spine-chilling Horror Thriller

The trailer of Priyanka Chopra’s first-ever web film in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, titled Evil Eye, has been finally released by the makers. Chopra is one of the executive producers of Evil Eye, which is slated to release on the streamer on October 13, 2020. Along with releasing the trailer of the horror-thriller, the makers also revealed that the story of the web film ‘reinforces’ the importance of listening to one's mother.

Evil Eye reinforces the lesson that you should always listen to your mother. Watch it, October 13. pic.twitter.com/3zDjA8VGhV — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) September 16, 2020

Evil Eye's trailer is all things mystery

On September 16, 2020, Amazon Prime Video dropped the trailer of Priyanka Chopra's Evil Eye across social media platforms, starring Sarita Choudhury, Sunita Mani and Omar Maskati in the lead roles. The trailer of the web-film introduces the audience to Pallavi, a young girl who lives on her own and away from her doting mother. It showcases how she instantly hits it off with Sandeep after they go out on a date and finds him to be her perfect match. However, as the trailer proceeds, a certain mystery is built around Sandeep's character.

In addition to that, Pallavi's mother also does not approve of her daughter's courtship with her newfound beau. Her gut tells her that something is fishy about the young man, which leads to her trying to put in constant efforts to create a rift between Pallavi and Sandeep to assure her daughter's safety. However, an enraged Pallavi stands against her own mother for her lover while her mother is shown to get involved in superstitious activities to protect her daughter.

Now, do her mother’s intuitions turn out to be true? or is it merely her obsession with her daughter because of her toxic past? All the questions and mysteries raised by Evil Eye’s trailer will unfold on October 13, after its exclusive release on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the full 'Evil Eye' trailer below:

About 'Evil Eye'

Evil Eye has been jointly produced by Priyanka Chopra and American film producer Jason Blum, under their respective production banners named Purple Pebble Pictures and Blumhouse Productions. The web-film is based one an audio play by playwright Madhuri Shekar and is helmed by Rajeev Dassani and Elan. The horror-thriller stars Sunita Mani as Pallavi, Omar Maskati as Sandeep and Sarita Choudhari as Pallavi's mother in the lead roles.

(Image credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram and Still from Evil Eye trailer Youtube)

