Priyanka Chopra Wishes For 'love And Happiness' For Sister-in-law Danielle On Birthday

After sharing a sweet birthday wish for veteran actor Shabana Azmi, Priyanka Chopra has taken to Instagram to wish her sister-in-law Danielle Jonas on her 34th birthday. Earlier today, Chopra shared a stunning photograph with Danielle from their appearance at the Grammy Awards 2020, held in January, to wish the American TV actor on her 34th birthday. On the other hand, brother-in-law Nick Jonas also had a cute wish for Danielle as he expressed missing her and brother Kevin.

Priyanka Chopra sends 'love and happiness' to Danielle Jonas on her birthday

The Jonas family is enjoying yet another birthday celebration in the month of September after Nick Jonas' 28th birthday. The eldest daughter-in-law of the Jonas family, Danielle Jonas rings in her 34th birthday and all the family members have heartfelt birthday wishes for her. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who shares a close bond with Danielle, has also extended a sweet birthday wish for her sister-in-law on her special day.

Chopra shared a picture from their Grammy appearance this year as she posed with Danielle in her custom-made Ralph & Russo gown. Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle wherein the sister-in-law duo is all smiles for the camera, Priyanka wrote, "Happy birthday Danielle. Wish you love and happiness always!".

Check out her IG story below:

On the other hand, Priyanka's popstar husband Nick Jonas expressed missing his brother Kevin and wife Danielle on the latter's birthday. Nick too took to Instagram to share a picture with the Chelsea Lately actor as he wrote, "Happy Birthday @daniellejonas. Miss you guys so much". Take a look:

Meanwhile, Danielle Jonas' beloved husband Kevin Jonas penned a heartfelt note on his wife's birthday along with sharing an adorable picture wherein he's seen giving her a peck on her cheek. Kevin took the opportunity to express the importance his wife holds in his life as she called her the 'absolute light' of his life. Sharing the picture on Instagram which shelled out major couple goals, the 32-year-old wrote, "Happy birthday to the absolute light of my life. You are the sweetest most caring human out there and I’m so lucky that you’re my human! I love you happy birthday"

